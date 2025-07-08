7 Common Habits That Are Silently Harming Your Gut

From digestion to immunity, your gut plays a vital role in maintaining overall health. The gut microbiome, comprising trillions of bacteria and other microorganisms, plays a crucial role in regulating key bodily processes and maintaining a balance between beneficial and harmful bacteria. It helps with digestion and nutrient absorption. A healthy gut also supports immune function and mental health. However, a few simple mistakes can negatively affect your gut health and lead to some unpleasant symptoms like upset stomach, skin irritation, food intolerance, fatigue and mood disturbances. To help you maintain a healthy gut, here is a list of common habits that you should get rid of for a healthy gut.

Common habits that affect your gut health

1. Overeating

Eating too many calories at once can harm your gut health. Overloading your system with excessive calories can put a strain on your digestive system. It can lead to indigestion, bloating and discomfort.

2. Physical inactivity

Regular physical activity is essential for promoting healthy digestion and gut function. Exercise improves gut mobility, helping food move through the digestive tract more efficiently. This helps reduce constipation and bloating.

3. Lack of sleep

Insufficient sleep can negatively impact gut health and overall well-being. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night to support your body's natural healing process and digestion.

4. Eating too fast

When you eat too fast, you don't give your body enough time to break down food. Eat small, frequent meals and chew properly for better digestion.

5. Uncontrolled stress

Stress can affect both your mental and physical health in many ways. Chronic stress can lead to gut dysfunction, causing symptoms like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

6. Frequent use of artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners can do more harm than good. They can disrupt your gut microbiome and trigger digestive issues. Use natural sweeteners instead.

7. Overuse of painkillers and antibiotics

The habit of popping painkillers can cause some serious side effects and affect your gut health too. Therefore, use them only when prescribed. Similarly, antibiotics should be used wisely. While they are crucial for treating infections and diseases, antibiotics kill both good and bad bacteria.

Tips to keep a healthy gut

Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fermented foods to support a diverse microbiome.

Drinking plenty of water helps maintain digestive health and supports gut function.

Practice stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, or deep-breathing exercises.

Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night for a healthy gut.

Foods rich in probiotics (like yoghurt and kefir) and prebiotics (like garlic and onions) can promote a healthy gut microbiome.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.