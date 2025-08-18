"5 Things I Use Everyday For A Healthy Gut," Doctor Reveals His Secret

The gut is also known as the "second brain" of the body. It is crucial for your overall well-being in more ways than one. A balanced gut microbiome supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and even influences mood and mental health. Diet plays a pivotal role in nurturing gut health, as the foods you consume can either promote a flourishing microbiome or contribute to imbalances. Therefore, incorporating gut-boosting foods and drinks into your daily routine is one of the easiest ways to significantly enhance digestion, reduce bloating, and restore microbial diversity. Recently, in an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard and Stanford Universities, shared the top 5 foods and drinks that can remarkably transform your gut health.

"Science shows these five things can dramatically improve gut health, and most people are not using them. They can help transform your digestion, strengthen your gut microbiome, and naturally reduce bloating," Dr. Sethi mentioned.

5 things that can boost your gut health

1. Ginger

Ginger is well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties. "It speeds up gastric emptying and reduces inflammation via COX and LOX (enzymes) inhibition and is great for nausea and slow digestion," Dr. Sethi said. Incorporating ginger into meals or enjoying it as a tea can help soothe the stomach and boost overall gut health.

2. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented dairy drink. "It has over 30 probiotic strains, which is far more than yogurt or dahi, helping restore gut microbiome diversity." Regular consumption of kefir can contribute to improved digestion and increased nutrient absorption.

3. Chia seeds

Chai seeds are loaded with fibre and protein, making them suitable for weight loss. High fibre content also helps promote digestion and keeps the gut healthy. "These form a prebiotic gel that feeds short-chain fatty acid bacteria, which is key for gut lining health," the expert explained.

4. Green tea

Green tea is renowned for its numerous health benefits, primarily attributed to a compound called EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate). This powerful antioxidant has been shown to boost levels of Akkermansia, a gut bacterium linked to reduced gut inflammation and better metabolism.

5. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds contain anethol, a compound that relaxes gastrointestinal muscles and reduces bloating. Backed by studies, fennel seeds are ideal for those looking for natural remedies to combat post-meal discomfort. "These are my go-to after every meal," the expert added.

Incorporating these gut-boosting foods and drinks into your diet can help support digestive health, improve nutrient absorption, and promote a healthier microbiome.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.