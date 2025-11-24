5 Probiotics Foods Other Than Dahi You Need Daily For A Healthy Gut

Dahi, curd or yoghurt is an Indian staple, but it is not only the source of good bacteria that maintains gut health. Beyond yoghurt, a variety of fermented foods offer beneficial probiotics for gut health, as these probiotics play a crucial role in maintaining overall well-being, including mental health, through the gut-brain axis. The modern lifestyle has people relying on a single source or sugary probiotic drinks packaged in cans or tetra packs. Or, thanks to the introduction of exotic dishes, people are taking to adding kimchi and sauerkraut to their diet. This dismissal of the form of foods consumed makes people suffer from poor digestion and even affects how they feel and function in their lives.

The need to maintain gut health and its importance lies in dietary diversity, as a healthy gut needs a dose of diverse microbes for balance. The Indian kitchen has a variety of probiotic foods that help the gut to diversify its microbiome (the gut microbiome refers to the complex community of trillions of microorganisms, including bacteria, archaea, viruses, and fungi, that reside primarily in the human gastrointestinal tract) and strengthen overall immunity. This is where probiotic foods that have friendly bacteria and yeasts, vital for digestion, nutrient absorption, and fighting inflammation, are necessary. For this, there is a need to consume a diverse variety of probiotic foods that can be easily prepared in the kitchen through simple methods or purchased from quality-checked dairy places.

Chaas or Buttermilk

The popular Indian summer cooler can also be consumed in winter at room temperature, as it is rich in healthy gut bacteria. The dairy-based drink is rich in lactobacillus cultures that aid in digestion. One of the best probiotic foods for digestion, and being an accessible desi probiotic food, makes having a glass of chaas after lunch a must-have drink to make the gut happy.

Tip: Consume a medium-sized glass of unspiced buttermilk, post-lunch, as this will help reduce bloating (the expansion of the stomach immediately after eating).

Caution: People with heart conditions should be cautious of their dairy intake. Please consult a certified nutritionist to figure out the exact quantity of buttermilk that needs to be consumed to reap health benefits.

Idli and Dosa Batter

In a study by The Future Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences (2023), details that the batter made from rice and lentils, popularly urad dal, when it undergoes the natural fermentation process overnight in a warm environment, it develops beneficial bacteria and yeasts that make the gut healthy. The helpful good bacteria predigest the starches and proteins by increasing the faster absorption of vitamins B and making the dish highly digestible.

Tip: Steam idlis or pan-fry dosas for a nutritious breakfast or lunch, and the live cultures in the batter are the primary probiotic source. Consume the batter quickly after the fermentation process is complete. Another factor to consider is to read the label as some ready-made dosa batters have soda to aid in the fermentation process, which not only affects taste but also changes the healthy live bacteria population in the batter.

Traditional Achaar Or Pickles

The tangy sidekick that utilises naturally fermented vegetables and fruits like mango, lemon, or chilli and preserves their nutritious value as only spices and salt are used. The unique property is preparing pickles is that the fermentation process of achaar is done without the addition of vinegar, and allowed to ferment naturally over weeks or even months. The key here is the traditional pickling process, using brine that releases beneficial bacteria and enzymes.

Tip: A small, flavourful condiment is served alongside almost any meal, but it is advised not to consume acchar on an empty stomach and be careful of consuming only selected traditional pickles. The traditionally prepared acchar preserves the antimicrobial properties in the fermentation process.

Koozh/ Ambli or Millet Porridge

In South India, fermented cooked millets like ragi are broken down with rice water and a starter culture. This drink combines the prebiotic fibre of millets with the probiotic benefits of fermentation, creating a highly synergetic gut food. This drink is consumed warm or cool, often with raw onions and traditional side dishes as part of the daily diet. The main nutritious benefit of ambli is the cooling properties and the high mineral content, which is enhanced by the fermentation process.

Gundruk/Sinki or Himalayan Fermented Greens

A traditional fermented vegetable dish that is prepared with mustard leaves (gundruk) or radish roots ( sinki). First, these two ingredients are dried , then fermented in an airtight container for weeks. For this, using an airtight container is necessary to avoid pathogens from entering the jar and to preserve the quality of the preparation. The fermentation process creates powerful organic acids and unique strains, along with providing intense flavour and digestive benefits. This preparation is used primarily to make sour and spicy soups or as a tangy side dish. The regional diversity of fermentation methods across India is science-backed to maintain an inflow of good bacteria.

The main aspect to reap the complete health benefits of consuming probiotic foods is to have patience and be consistent with the consumption of such foods in the daily diet. The Indian vast culinary heritage has the key to supercharging the gut with its probiotic allies.

