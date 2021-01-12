Gut Health Tips: Add This To Set Your Curd To Get Rid Of Constipation, Inflammation And More- Expert Reveals

Setting curd with raisins can neautralise bad bacteria in the gut

How is it that you set your curd? Is it with some buttermilk or some curd itself? Ever thought of setting your curd with a few raisins? Well, you must, recommends celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar as it can work wonders for improving your gut health. The health of our gut, she says, has been affected by lack of physical activity, social interactions and the sheer unpredictability of life. This has result in weight gain, disturbed our sleep, caused hair loss and digestion issues like gas and flatulence.

Why should you set curd with raisins?

Curd is a known source of healthy probiotics, which provide good bacteria to our gut and improve gut flora. Raisins, on the other hand, have high content of soluble fibre, which acts as a prebiotic. The combination of probiotic and prebiotic can neutralise bad bacteria in the gut, and can promote the growth of good bacteria.

The combination of curd and raisins can help in reducing inflammation in the intestines and keep your teeth and gums healthy as well. Calcium and vitamin D in curd is beneficial for your bones and joints.

Eating curd regularly can be beneficial for your bones and joints

"Curd is also a well-documented intervention for regulating cholesterol levels, reducing BP and promoting weight loss. It works that much better in the elderly and the young as it prevents constipation and makes it easy to chew on raisins," says Diwekar.

You can also add dates or khareek to your curd. It can be especially helpful if you are trying to get pregnant.

How to set curd with raisins?

You need to take a bowl of warm milk. Make sure that it is warm and not hot. The milk should preferably be fresh and full fat. Add 4-5 raisins to it, preferably black raisins. Now take a small drop of dahi or buttermilk and add it to the milk. Stir it multiple times. Cover it with a lid and let it set for around 8 to 12 hours.

To check if the curd has set properly or not, see if the top layer appears thick. You can have this bowl of curd as a mid-meal or after lunch at 3 or 4 pm. The beauty of this is that it combines really simple things found in the kitchen.

If you feel that your gut health has gone for a toss this pandemic, then try to include this combination of curd set with raisins in your daily diet.

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

