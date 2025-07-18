8 Foods To Avoid And What To Eat Instead For A Healthy Gut: Doctor Reveals

Your gut breaks down food and absorbs nutrients from the food you eat, which support your body's functions. Additionally, a healthy gut promotes immune function, mental health and metabolism. What you eat directly influences the gut microbiome. Eating a well-balanced diet with a wide variety of foods and nutrients feeds the gut bacteria and keeps it intact. On the other hand, some foods can cause digestive symptoms and disturb your gut microbiome.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the 'gut doctor,' a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of foods to avoid for optimal gut health.

Foods to avoid for a healthy gut

"Here are 8 foods I avoid to protect my gut and what I eat instead," he wrote in the post.

1. Ultra-processed snack bars

"They are basically candy bars in disguise, loaded with emulsifiers, fake fibre and seed oils," Dr. Sethi wrote in the post. Most snack bars are highly processed and have minimal nutritional value, even when labelled 'healthy.'

Switch to: A handful of nuts or real fruit with nut butter

2. Sugar-free gums

Sugar-free gums contain low-calorie sweeteners or artificial sweeteners that can do more harm than good. "Common sweeteners like sorbitol can trigger gas, bloating and diarrhea."

Switch to: Fennel seeds after meals. "I take them daily," the expert emphasised.

3. Store-bought salad dressing

Most salad dressings seem harmless, but are often full of inflammatory oils and added sugars. Instead, combine simple ingredients to make your salads interesting.

Switch to: Olive oil, lemon, mustard and herbs made fresh in seconds

4. Refined seed oils

"High in omega-6s and often oxidised, bad for your gut lining and inflammation," the expert mentioned.

Switch to: Avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil, ghee or coconut oil

5. Flavoured yogurts

Yogurt, a probiotic, is excellent for your gut health. However, flavoured versions are often marketed as healthy, but are loaded with added sugars and artificial flavours.

Switch to: Plain Greek yogurt with berries, cinnamon and chia seeds

6. Milk in coffee (for some)

Individuals with lactose intolerance may experience bloating and discomfort. "Lactose can be irritating for sensitive guts."

Switch to: Try plain coffee or add cinnamon and almond milk

7. Instant noodles

Instant noodles are high in preservatives and low in nutrition, which makes a terrible combination for the gut microbes.

Switch to: Rice noodles with broth and veggies

8. Granola with added sugars

According to Dr. Sethi, Granola may seem healthy, but it is often worse than desserts.

Switch to: Steel-cut oats or plain yogurt with berries and chia seeds

Other than avoiding these foods, consume a well-balanced diet, stay hydrated, manage stress and incorporate probiotics and prebiotics into your diet for a healthy gut. Regular physical activity and avoiding excessive antibiotic use also contribute to gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.