Probiotic foods are those that contain live beneficial bacteria which help maintain or restore a healthy balance of gut flora. These "good" bacteria support digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function. During the monsoon season, the risk of digestive disturbances increases due to high humidity, water contamination, and lower immunity. Consuming probiotic foods during this time can significantly help in boosting gut health by replenishing healthy gut bacteria, reducing bloating, and enhancing overall digestion. Read on as we share a list of probiotic foods to add to your monsoon diet for better gut health.

10 Best probiotic foods to have this monsoon for better gut health

1. Curd

Curd is one of the most commonly consumed probiotic foods in Indian households. Rich in Lactobacillus bacteria, it promotes digestion and soothes the stomach lining. During monsoons, including curd in your daily meals can help prevent bloating, indigestion, and infections caused by damp weather and poor water quality.

2. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is not only cooling but also packed with probiotics that aid in digestion. A glass of chaas after meals during monsoon helps flush out toxins, reduces acidity, and maintains hydration levels, which is essential during humid conditions.

3. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk drink similar to yogurt but with a thinner consistency and more strains of beneficial bacteria. It's a powerful probiotic that supports gut flora diversity and boosts immunity. Especially in monsoons, kefir helps prevent gastric discomfort and increases nutrient absorption.

4. Fermented rice

Popular in parts of India, this dish involves soaking cooked rice overnight in water. By morning, it becomes slightly fermented, promoting good bacterial growth. This cooling, probiotic-rich food helps soothe the gut and is ideal for consumption during humid monsoon days.

5. Idli and dosa batter

The fermentation process in idli and dosa batter develops beneficial microbes that are gentle on the stomach. Consuming these soft, steamed or lightly cooked foods during monsoon ensures easy digestion and provides a natural source of probiotics.

6. Pickles

Homemade pickles, when naturally fermented without vinegar, are rich in healthy bacteria. A small quantity of traditionally prepared pickles (like lemon or mango) can aid digestion and enhance appetite, which often fluctuates in the rainy season.

7. Kimchi

This spicy, fermented Korean cabbage dish is a probiotic powerhouse. It's rich in Lactobacilli and helps regulate digestion. In monsoon, it can serve as a tangy, immunity-boosting side dish to keep digestive issues at bay.

8. Sauerkraut

Fermented cabbage known as sauerkraut is packed with fibre and live bacteria. This crunchy, tangy food helps maintain intestinal balance and is beneficial in preventing gut inflammation, especially when digestion tends to slow down in damp weather.

9. Tempeh

A fermented soy product, tempeh is a great source of protein and probiotics. It enhances digestive enzyme activity and reduces gut inflammation. Including tempeh in monsoon meals can aid in maintaining gut stability when the digestive system is more sensitive.

10. Apple cider vinegar

Unfiltered apple cider vinegar with the “mother” contains strands of proteins, enzymes, and beneficial bacteria. Adding a teaspoon to warm water before meals can help balance stomach acid and promote probiotic activity during monsoon, supporting a more robust gut.

Add these probiotic foods to add to your monsoon diet for better gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.