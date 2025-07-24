Top 10 Breakfast Options For A Healthy Gut: Top Harvard Doctor Reveals

A healthy gut is crucial for overall well-being for several reasons. Your gut plays a major role in breaking down food and absorbing nutrients. It also supports immune function, improves mental health, controls inflammation and promotes hormonal balance. Additionally, a healthy gut microbiome may help lower the risk of certain conditions, including obesity, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders. Eating a well-balanced diet rich in a variety of foods is one of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy gut. In an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the 'gut doctor', a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared top 10 breakfast options that can help keep your gut in good shape.

Best breakfast options for a healthy gut

1. Overnight oats with chia and berries

This wholesome breakfast option is rich in essential nutrients that feed the beneficial gut bacteria. Oats are high in soluble fibre, promoting healthy digestion, while chia seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids and protein. Berries contain antioxidants that support gut health.

2. Plain yogurt with pomegranate

Plain yogurt is an excellent source of probiotics that help maintain the gut microbiome. Pomegranate adds natural sweetness and is high in antioxidants, further supporting digestive health.

3. Chia pudding with almond milk

Chia pudding is high in fibre and can help regulate bowel movements. Almond milk is dairy-free and gentle on the digestive system, making it a great base for a gut-friendly meal.

4. Lentil dosa with coconut chutney

Dosa batter is fermented, making it a great choice for gut health. Lentils are packed with fibre and protein, while coconut chutney adds healthy fats that can help reduce inflammation in the gut.

5. Sprouted moong salad

Sprouted moong dal is rich in plant-based protein and fibre. It also contains enzymes and has increased nutrient availability, making it easy to digest.

6. Avocado on sourdough

Avocados contain healthy fats and fibre, both of which are beneficial for gut health. Additionally, sourdough bread is fermented, which also helps with digestion and improves overall gut function.

7. Banana with peanut butter on whole grain bread

This well-rounded breakfast option contains fibre, protein, healthy fats and even prebiotics.

8. Berry and kafir smoothie

Combining berries and kefir helps provide a powerhouse of nutrients that support digestion.

9. Tofu scramble with spinach

Tofu is a plant-based protein source that is easy to digest. Spinach can help add a variety of nutrients to this breakfast meal.

10. Warm oats with flax, walnuts and cinnamon

This healthy breakfast option is not just soothing to the digestive system but also contains fibre, healthy fats, anti-inflammatory properties and many other gut-enhancing nutrients.

Starting your day right with a healthy, wholesome breakfast helps boost gut health and promotes overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.hea