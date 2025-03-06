5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day With Nuts And Seeds

A nutritious breakfast fuels your body to kickstart the day. It also helps ensure better productivity and energy levels. This is why you must make sure that you are having a well-balanced, nutritious breakfast loaded with whole foods. Starting your day with a handful of nuts and seeds is a smart way to nourish your body. This simple practice will also help you stay satisfied for longer and provide sustained energy levels. If you are not doing so, here we have some impressive reasons why you must add nuts and seeds to your breakfast.

Benefits of starting the day with nuts and seeds

1. Highly nutritious

Nuts and seeds are well-packed with essential nutrients including vitamins (like E and B vitamins), minerals (such as magnesium, zinc, and selenium), healthy fats, protein, and fiber.

2. Quick energy boost

Nuts and seeds are loaded with healthy fats and proteins which can help provide sustained energy levels. Adding these to your breakfast can help you feel full and satisfied throughout the morning, reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks.

3. Improves heart health

Many nuts and seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, which are known to improve heart health. Regular consumption can help lower cholesterol levels and may reduce the risk of heart disease.

4. Helps maintain a healthy weight

Despite being calorie-dense, nuts and seeds can be beneficial for weight management. Protein, fiber and healthy fats in nuts and seeds help promote satiety.

5. Promotes healthy blood sugar levels

Nuts and seeds are a great snacking option for individuals with diabetes. Some studies also suggest that nuts can help manage blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of metabolic diseases in people with diabetes.

Best nuts and seeds to add to your breakfast

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.

You can prepare a homemade trail mix and enjoy every morning hassle-free!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.