How Boney Kapoor Lost 26 Kg With A Simple Diet And No Extreme Weight-Loss Workout

Boney Kapoor has left the netizens shocked with his weight loss journey. This producer who is credited to back many hit Bollywood movies, has now made jaws drop with his major body transformation. With pictures of a leaner Boey Kapoor going viral on the internet, fans cannot help but comment on how handsome he looks. What's more, Boney Kapoor did not hit the gym at all to achieve this feat. Instead, what he opted for was a simple routine that focused on healthy eating.

Pictures of a leaner Boney Kapoor dressed in casual as well as semi-formal looks are making heads turn amidst the internet goers. While fans are loving his all new sartorial spree, they are also praising him for his transformational weight loss. According to News18, Boney Kapoor lost a total of 26 kilos and he did so without setting foot in the gym.

As per reports, the secret behind Boney Kapoor's weight loss is a simple diet and lots of discipline. Apparently, his breakfast only includes fruit juice and jawar roti, and he skips dinner and opts for a soup at night. This simple diet and strong will helped him achieve this transformation.

Its so inspiring that without following a fancy diet or a very strict fitness regime, Boney Kapoor has transformed his body with a clean diet and sheer dedication. This makes it clear that if one really wants to cut down their weight, things simply come down to will power and simple everyday habits.

Also Read: How Nagarjuna Stays Fit At 65 With 12:12 Intermittent Fasting And 35-Year Health Routine