Boney Kapoor's Weight Loss Transformation Gets Love From Daughters Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor hit the headlines after his weight loss pictures went viral. He left everyone shocked with his jaw-dropping transformation. The producer has lost a whopping 26 kg.

He recently took to Instagram to share a set of pictures on social media, opening up about his fitness and weight loss journey. He shared some photos of his transformed avatar.

Boney captioned the post, "Feels great to get into some old clothes. Lost 26kgs, just a few more to go. Sharing this for those who need motivation. Do it. It's worth it! If I can, anybody can!"

After losing a whopping 26 kilos, the producer made jaws drop with his major body transformation.

Reacting to the post, Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, commented, "My best papa." Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Wowwww." Orry also commented, “Legend," while Arjun Kapoor liked the post.

Many fans from his Insta fam liked and commented on the post.

Applauding him for his dedication, an Instagram User wrote, "Salute to you Sir ji, for this weight loss program." Another wrote, "Looking very smart, Mr Boney."

According to reports, Boney Kapoor has not undergone any stringent regimen to shed the extra kilos. He just focused on eating healthy and following a disciplined routine. Eating a healthy diet and strong will helped him achieve this weight loss transformation.