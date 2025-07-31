These 3 Seeds Can Clean Your Gut In No Time: Gastroenterologist Shares List

Seeds are nutritionally dense. They play a significant role in improving overall health, including gut health. Seeds contain fibre, healthy fats and many other essential nutrients that promote digestion and overall gut function. Dietary fibre promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation. Fibre also acts as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in the gut. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as 'the gut doctor', a Harvard-trained gastroenterologist, shared 3 best seeds that can help clean your gut in no time.

In an Instagram video, Dr. Sethi claims that "these 3 seeds can clean your gut like a brush," removing waste, supporting regular bowel movements, and nurturing your gut microbiome.

Best seeds to cleanse your gut

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are well-packed with soluble fibre. When soaked, chia seeds form a gel which "slows down sugar absorption, feeds gut microbiome and helps you poop better."

"Do not eat them dry. Soak for at least 15-20 minutes, if not overnight, before consumption. I like one to two tablespoons of soaked chia seed in almond milk or yogurt with some berries," Dr. Sethi added.

2. Flaxseeds

"These are tiny but powerful. They are rich in omega-3s, especially ALA, and these are anti-inflammatory," he said.

The doctor further advised that your body cannot absorb much from whole flaxseeds, so you must grind them.

"Ground flaxseeds help with bloating, hormone balance and even cholesterol management. I use a tablespoon of ground flaxseeds in my smoothie or oatmeal three to four times a week," Dr. Sethi mentioned.

3. Basil seeds

Basil seeds are also known as sabja seeds. They look like chia seeds but are even cooler. "They expand faster and have similar soluble fibre benefits to chia seeds. They are often used in Ayurvedic medicine for digestion. I like to consume these along with my chia seeds in oatmeal, almond milk or yogurt," Dr. Sethi said.

Tips for incorporating seeds:

Add seeds to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal for a nutritional boost

Use them as a topping for salads or soups

Ground seeds can be added to baked goods for added texture and nutrients

Make seed-based energy bars or snacks for on-the-go healthy options

Add these seeds to your diet and say hello to a healthy gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.