Coconut Water With Chia Seeds, Ginger And Mint: Try This Gut-Healing Drink For Smooth Digestion

While the monsoon season offers a welcome break from the sweltering summer heat, it also slows down digestion and increases the risk of infections, bloating and acidity. Health experts recommend incorporating light, cooling and natural remedies into your daily routine to keep your gut healthy during this wet season. In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested a revitalising Monsoon Digestive Drink made with coconut water, mint, ginger and chia seeds. It is not only tasty but also healing.

Recipe: Gut-Friendly Digestive Drink (1 Glass | 5 Minutes)

1 cup coconut water

2 tablespoons mint juice

2 teaspoons ginger juice

1 teaspoon chia seeds (soaked in ¼ cup water for 30 minutes or overnight)

Method: Soak the chia seeds in advance. Combine ginger and mint juice with coconut water. Stir thoroughly, add the soaked chia seeds, then let it sit for a few minutes. Sip slowly for best results.

“This refreshing Monsoon Digestive Drink is not just delicious but also a powerhouse of gut-healing ingredients that work together to keep your digestion light and smooth,” Lovneet writes in the caption.

Why This Monsoon Digestive Drink Works

This gut-friendly drink is effective because of its carefully chosen ingredients, each with unique digestive benefits:

1. Coconut Water

Rich in potassium and magnesium, coconut water is often called nature's electrolyte. It helps flush out harmful microbes from the gut, restores mineral balance, and keeps the body hydrated — making it the perfect base.

2. Mint Juice

The menthol in mint is a natural remedy for stomach cramps, gas, and bloating. Its antibacterial properties also protect against common seasonal infections that peak during the rains.

3. Ginger Juice

One of the oldest digestive tonics, ginger calms nausea, eases indigestion, and reduces intestinal inflammation. It also boosts digestive enzymes, helping the body process heavy meals.

4. Soaked Chia Seeds

When soaked, chia seeds expand and form a gel-like texture, rich in soluble fibre. This helps reduce acidity, regulate bowel movements, and support a healthy microbiome by feeding good gut bacteria.

This Monsoon Digestive Drink is more than just a seasonal refresher. With its cooling, hydrating, and gut-soothing ingredients, it offers a simple yet powerful way to maintain digestive health and strengthen immunity during the monsoon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.