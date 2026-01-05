5 Symptoms Of Poor Gut Health: Signs You Must Watch Out For

The digestive system is a delicate network comprising the stomach, small intestine, large intestine and millions of microbes necessary for breaking down food into energy. When functioning optimally, the gut supports digestion, immunity, mood and overall well-being. However, poor gut health is emerging as a public health concern in India, fuelled by sedentary lifestyles, heightened stress levels and unhealthy dietary choices. The impact extends beyond aciidity and indigestion, as poor gut health can negatively affect the body's internal systems and brain function through the gut-brain axis. Recognising the signs and symptoms of compromised gut health is crucial for timely intervention to avoid lasting gut health issues.

5 Signs And Symptoms Of Poor Gut Health

1. Persistent Bloating And Gas

The main cause of poor gut health is prolonged bloating and gas. This primarily happens due to an imbalance in gut bacteria, which hinders the proper breakdown of food into energy. The overall digestion process becomes weaker, leading to poor digestion and affecting nutrient absorption. There are certain ways that people can avoid getting bloating and gas; they can add:

Add certain probiotics like curd and fermented foods, which are rich in lactobacillus strains, bifidobacterium strains, saccharomyces boulardii (yeast probiotic), and multi-strain blends.

Avoid an increased amount of processed foods to stop the negative impact of it on their intestinal lining.

2. Irregular Bowel Movements

A possible sign of poor gut health is irregular bowel movement, which can be deeply uncomfortable. If the diet lacks fibre, then its deficiency can lead to an imbalance in the good bacteria that are necessary for digestion. Due to poor gut health, the environment can become imbalanced; thus, irregular bowel movements are a huge issue. A common byproduct of these gut issues can manifest as constipation, diarrhoea and many more uncomfortable and dehydrating symptoms. Here are some ways to correct the emergence of irregular bowel movements. There are as follows:

Increasing whole grain intake through eating millets, wheat, rice, quinoa, and barley to balance the gut environment.

Improving daily hydration and consuming enough hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelons and other fruits and vegetables with a major water content.

Performing yoga poses like pawanmuktasana, the wind-relieving pose, which helps in releasing gas, improves digestion and eases stomach discomfort.

3. Unexplained Fatigue

If you are feeling unnecessarily tired for a reason that can't be explained due to a biological cause, then poor gut health may be the issue. Because of poor gut health, people can suffer from poor nutrient absorption, which can impact overall energy levels, thus leading to chronic inflammation. As per a study in the Frontiers journal, patients with inflammatory bowel disease can often suffer from persistent fatigue, linked to gut inflammation and altered gut-brain signalling. There are various ways to remedy unexplained fatigue due to poor gut health; it can be done through:

Consuming a balanced, nutritious diet can help nourish the body from the inside.

Effective stress management can lead to balancing stress hormones whose imbalance can cause long-term health issues.

Studies prove that practising daily meditation can positively impact the nervous system. This can reduce the impact of anxiety-induced stomach cramps.

4. Frequent Food Intolerances

People who develop a weak gut lining in the intestines, or leaky gut syndrome, can become the reason for frequent food intolerances. Overall, poor gut health can manifest as food intolerances. This has been observed in people who are lactose, wheat, or gluten intolerant. This intolerance can occur due to a process which is known as gut dysbiosis (imbalance of gut microbes), which weakens digestion and gut lining. When the intestinal lining gets irritated, it makes individuals more sensitive to common foods.

Through practising the following tips, people can try to remedy their frequent food intolerances:

Practising an elimination diet, which involves practising dietary changes under a medical professional.

Note: Consult a gastroenterologist who can effectively monitor your elimination diet efforts. Self-practising is not advisable, as it can lead to unexpected digestive and allergic issues.

5. Skin Problems

When the gut-skin axis is disrupted, it can lead to inflammation on the skin, which can manifest as skin problems. Most often, people who have persistent acne or eczema issues have issues with their gut. Studies indicate that serious skin issues such as rosacea, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and acne vulgaris have been linked to a dysfunctional gut. There are some ways that people can remedy their skin problems caused by poor gut health; these include:

Consuming anti-inflammatory foods such as turmeric, walnuts, and millets can effectively lower inflammation.

The key is moderation and individualised intake for reaping its skin health benefits. A healthy gut manifests on the surface of the skin.

There are various signs of poor gut health which need to be carefully examined and addressed. From persistent bloating and gas to skin health disorders, the most important part is to remedy poor gut health when you spot the signs.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.