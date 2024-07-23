10 Signs Of Poor Gut Health You Shouldn't Ignore

Identifying and addressing these signs of poor gut health is crucial for overall well-being

Gut health refers to the balance and function of the microorganisms living in the digestive tract, which play a crucial role in digestion, immune function, and overall well-being. Poor gut health can manifest through various signs of chronic issues. Other indicators include chronic fatigue, sleep disturbances, frequent infections, autoimmune conditions, mental health issues (anxiety, depression), sugar cravings, and bad breath. Keep reading as we share a list of signs that may indicate that you have poor gut health.

Here are 10 signs you might have poor gut health

1. Digestive issues

Persistent symptoms such as bloating, gas, diarrhoea, constipation, or heartburn can indicate poor gut health. These symptoms often occur after meals or may be chronic.

2. Unintentional weight changes

Sudden weight gain or loss without significant changes in diet or exercise can signal an imbalance in gut health. Poor gut health can affect how your body absorbs nutrients, stores fat, and regulates hunger signals.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Food intolerances

Experiencing discomfort such as bloating, gas, or diarrhoea after consuming certain foods may indicate food intolerances, which can be linked to poor gut health.

4. Skin problems

Conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea can be linked to gut health. Chronic skin issues may reflect inflammation and imbalance in gut bacteria.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Fatigue and sleep disturbances

Chronic fatigue and sleep issues, such as insomnia or poor sleep quality, can be signs of poor gut health. The gut microbiome influences sleep patterns through the production of sleep-regulating neurotransmitters.

6. Frequent infections

A compromised immune system, reflected in frequent infections like colds or urinary tract infections, can indicate poor gut health. The gut plays a crucial role in immune function.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

7. Autoimmune conditions

Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or multiple sclerosis can be linked to gut health. Symptoms vary widely but often include chronic inflammation and pain.

8. Mental health issues

Anxiety, depression, and mood swings can be associated with poor gut health. The gut-brain axis involves a complex communication network between the gut and the brain.

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Food cravings

Craving sugar and processed foods can indicate an imbalance in gut bacteria, as certain bacteria thrive on sugar and can influence your cravings.

10. Bad breath

Chronic bad breath, not linked to poor oral hygiene, can be a sign of poor gut health. It may be related to digestive issues or imbalances in gut bacteria.

Photo Credit: iStock

Identifying and addressing these signs of poor gut health is crucial for overall well-being. Adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management can significantly improve gut health and reduce the risk of associated diseases. Consulting healthcare professionals for persistent or severe symptoms ensures proper diagnosis and treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.