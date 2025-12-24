10 Ayurvedic Remedies For Better Digestion; Tips You Need For Winters

The Indian practice of Ayurveda preaches that digestion is essential for overall well-being. Most people these days, irrespective of seasons, are suffering from modern digestive issues like bloating, acidity and constipation due to their fast-paced lifestyle. The problem intensifies during winters, when digestion slows down further and people don't take adequate precautions. The need to be productive often comes at the cost of general well-being, which gives rise to multiple health issues. The alternative medicine system of Ayurveda, with roots in the Indian subcontinent, can help people deal with these commonly occurring issues on a daily basis. But the key lies in practising moderation and knowing which ingredient can be helpful for which health issue.

In a recent announcement, the AYUSH Ministry has said that Ayurvedic remedies backed by science can reduce the health workload on the exploding Indian population. This has renewed interest in Ayurvedic remedies for better digestion and other ailments too. So, here are 10 Ayurvedic remedies for digestive issues.

10 Ayurvedic Remedies For Better Digestion

1. Triphala Powder

This powder is a blend of three fruits (Amalaki, Bibhitaki, and Haritaki), which are responsible for cleansing the gut and relieving constipation. This is a very important function, as regular bowel movements are essential for proper daily functioning. Studies suggest that triphala powder has therapeutic uses, and its effectiveness in traditional Indian medicine is well documented. There is evidence that specifically highlights its role in promoting proper digestion and absorption. Triphala acts as a cornerstone of gastrointestinal treatment, validating its traditional uses scientifically.

The ideal time to consume triphala powder is to consume it in warm water at night. The exact dosage needs to be determined by a medical practitioner. And the quality also matters, along with its purity level.

2. Jeera (Cumin Seeds)

Studies indicate that jeera, or cumin seeds, especially when soaked in water, can soothe the digestive system and help aid digestive enzymes. These enzymes are needed to effectively break down food into energy. The compounds in cumin seeds can multiply when soaked in water and can become a regular ritual for gut health. People can use cumin water for better digestive health and use the seeds in meals. There is long-standing clinical evidence that studies the long-standing use in India of cumin seeds to treat various ailments, including indigestion and diarrhoea. Even headaches can be soothed through cumin seed water consumption, as certain studies have indicated this as a fact.

3. Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

People can experience indigestion and bloating because of sitting for too long. Even though working professionals and students sit at their desks for work and studies, an expected side effect can be digestive issues. Regular physical activity and taking regular breaks are necessary, and this is where a natural remedy like ajwain or carom seeds can come to the rescue. You can chew raw ajwain seeds; make sure to check the source of the ingredient and its quality for maximum health impact. The safest way to consume carom seeds is to make them into ajwain tea.

4. Ginger (Adrak)

Multiple studies signal the properties of ginger, which can improve the way the body processes food to make energy, also known as metabolism. Ginger or adrak powder can also work as a natural remedy to reduce nausea. The form of ginger that can be beneficial for digestion can be ginger tea or fresh, small slices of raw ginger right before having meals. This can make a difference for people who require special digestive support before consuming meals.

5. Buttermilk (Chaas)

This fermented by-product of curd has a cooling and probiotic-rich profile, which makes it a must-have drink. The right time to consume buttermilk is right after having had lunch, especially when the lunch is heavy and diverse. The helpful properties of buttermilk can be increased through the addition of roasted cumin and rock salt, which have additional digestive health benefits. But don't overconsume, as too much buttermilk can cause diarrhoea.

6. Fennel Seeds (Saunf)

There are recent Indian studies which highlight that fennel seeds (foeniculum vulgare, locally called saunf) function as a traditional digestive aid validated by modern research. These studies show benefits for relieving bloating, acidity, and indigestion. Additionally, fennel seeds contain phytochemicals like anethole and flavonoids, which play a key role in relieving acidity and bloating. The best way to eat fennel seeds is to consume them as is or with sweet mishri. It can be chewed after meals or made into fennel tea.

7. Peppermint (Pudina)

This herb is a staple in Indian kitchens and known to soothe stomach cramps. The fresh leaves can be used to make peppermint tea, which can help improve the gut environment and help in balancing good bacteria in the stomach. Studies have proved that pudina is a safe, effective digestive aid when used in moderation. The presence of its volatile oils makes it one of the most potent natural remedies for easing gas, bloating, and indigestion. Make sure the pudina leaves are thoroughly washed to get rid of dust or pathogens before ingesting them.

8. Asafoetida (Hing)

The commonly used ingredient hing, or asafetida, is a key ingredient in types of churna available on the market, and its variations are many. There are other formulations which are particularly suitable for colic, irritable bowel syndrome, and other digestive issues. Clinical observations also show that hing reduces intestinal spasms and gas accumulation, supporting traditional claims. The right practice to add hing is to grate a small amount to dals and curries.

9. Warm Water Routine

Drinking warm water in the morning is known to provide hydration and boost overall metabolism as well as flush toxins. The right time to drink warm water is to drink it early in the morning so that the health benefits are reaped by the body the most. Certain Indian studies signal that drinking warm water, especially in the morning, can support digestion by stimulating gut function, reducing bloating, and aiding elimination. Moreover, Ayurveda has long recommended this practice as part of daily routines (Dinacharya).

10. Yoga and Pranayama

There are certain poses like pawanmuktasana and vajrasana which can help in relieving symptoms of stomach discomfort. There are even breathing exercises for gut health, which can make use of the stomach muscles and help people feel better from the irritating stomach discomfort symptoms.

The most important precaution to follow while using Ayurvedic remedies for digestion is not to overdo them and to avoid overuse of strong herbs. Check the interfering herbs before consuming a combination, and consult a medical practitioner before introducing it into your daily routine.

