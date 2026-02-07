Harvard-Trained Gut Doctor Recommends Orange-Ginger Juice Shots For Digestion And Immunity

Wellness shots may look like a modern health trend, with rows of tiny, colourful bottles lining café counters and supermarket shelves. But the idea of sipping concentrated health tonics is far from new. From Ayurveda to traditional Chinese medicine, elixirs have long been used to support overall wellbeing. Now, Harvard-trained gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi is backing a simple orange ginger shot as an effective way to add nutrient-dense whole foods to your daily routine.

According to Dr Sethi, these small shots – made using carrots, oranges and fresh ginger – offer concentrated and functional health benefits without being complicated or time-consuming.

In a recent video, Dr Sethi, who frequently shares digestive health advice on Instagram, said there is “another juice shot I don't hate”: the orange ginger shot. He explained that the drink is made using three simple whole-food ingredients – carrots, oranges and fresh ginger.

Each ingredient plays a specific role. Carrots are rich in beta carotene, a plant compound that the body converts into vitamin A. Vitamin A is essential for healthy skin, eyesight and immune function.

Regular intake of beta carotene from natural sources like carrots has also been linked to antioxidant defence, helping the body combat oxidative stress.

Oranges add another nutritional layer. They are widely known for their high vitamin C content, a vital nutrient that supports immunity and helps the body absorb iron from plant-based foods.

Oranges are also rich in flavonoids – natural compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These flavonoids are believed to support overall cellular function and heart health.

Ginger is the third key ingredient in the shot. Fresh ginger contains gingerol, its primary bioactive compound. Gingerol has been widely studied for its role in improving digestion, reducing nausea and easing inflammation. Ginger is also commonly used to soothe upset stomachs and support gut health.

Simple Recipe At Home

Making orange ginger shots at home is easy and requires minimal ingredients:

Two medium carrots

One orange

Half to one inch of fresh ginger

Juice all the ingredients together. If using a blender, add a little water, blend thoroughly and strain the mixture. The total yield makes about three to four small shots, each roughly 30 to 50 ml.

Dr Sethi advises keeping portions small, as juicing removes most of the natural fibre from fruits and vegetables – fibre that is essential for digestion and blood sugar regulation. “So, think of this as a functional shot, not a meal replacement,” the doctor recommends.

Storage And Use

Freshly prepared shots can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days. They can also be frozen and thawed as needed, making them convenient for busy schedules.

Including orange ginger shots as part of a balanced diet – alongside whole fruits, vegetables, proteins and grains – may help support digestion and immunity when consumed mindfully.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.