Worried About Your Heart's Health? Make These Diet And Lifestyle Changes Today

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death globally, but in recent years, its prevalence has shifted from being a disease of old age to a widespread crisis affecting younger and middle-aged populations. This increase is driven by a combination of evolving lifestyle habits, environmental factors, and demographic shifts. Lifestyle choices play a significant role, as factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and smoking contribute to the development of conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes-all of which are risk factors for heart disease. The rise in processed foods and high-sugar diets has led to an increase in cholesterol and triglyceride levels among the population. Additionally, the prevalence of stress and a sedentary lifestyle, often exacerbated by urban living and technology, has created an environment where heart health can significantly deteriorate.

As heart disease rates climb and the disease becomes more visible, more and more people are becoming concerned about their cardiovascular health. Reports of sudden cardiac arrests in people in their 30s and 40s, often appearing fit and healthy, have created a sense of unpredictability. This prompts many individuals to prioritise their health and seek preventive measures. Additionally, anxiety over their health and the potential impact of heart disease on their quality of life contributes to this heightened concern.

How to keep the heart in optimal health: A complete guide

To keep your heart in optimal health, it is important to understand that it doesn't just need the right fuel, it needs regular maintenance.

Here is a detailed guide to building a heart-healthy lifestyle.

1. Fuel the cardiovascular system adequately

The Mediterranean and DASH diets remain the gold standards for heart health. Prioritise intake of soluble fibre sources like oats, beans, and lentils that act like sponges, soaking up LDL cholesterol and carrying it out of the body.

Load your diet with omega-3 fatty acids. Fatty fish (salmon, sardines) or walnuts help reduce triglycerides and stabilise the heart's electrical rhythm.

Additionally, reduce intake of processed foods rich in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

2. Stay physically active

Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling. Also, incorporate strength training exercises at least two days a week.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

Monitor your body weight and maintain a healthy BMI (Body Mass Index). Set achievable weight loss goals if you are overweight, and aim for a gradual loss through diet and exercise.

4. Manage stress

Practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness. Ensure you take time for hobbies and self-care to promote emotional well-being.

5. Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol

Quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke, as tobacco significantly increases the risk of heart disease. Also, limit alcohol consumption for better heart health.

6. Know your numbers

Schedule regular check-ups with your doctor to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol levels, blood sugar levels and other cardiovascular risk factors. Follow your doctor's recommendations for managing health conditions like diabetes or hypertension.

7. Get enough sleep

During deep sleep, your heart rate and blood pressure drop. If you don't get enough sleep, your body stays in a high-pressure state. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

8. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, as proper hydration supports overall cardiovascular function.

Taking proactive measures towards heart health is essential for longevity and overall well-being. Incorporate these habits to significantly reduce your heart disease risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.