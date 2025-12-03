Fennel Seeds Can Help You Eliminate Bloating, Here's How

Bloating is a common condition characterised by a feeling of fullness in the abdominal area. It usually occurs due to excessive gas buildup in the gastrointestinal tract or to other digestive issues. A feeling of tightness or pain in the stomach, accompanied by gas, frequent burping, and a visibly enlarged abdomen, is a common symptom of bloating. Bloating can be seriously discomforting; however, a few simple home remedies can provide instant relief. Fennel seeds or sauf are one such ingredient that is well-known for its ability to boost digestion. Keep reading as we discuss the benefits of fennel seeds in eliminating bloating and share methods to use them.

How fennel seeds help manage bloating

"Fennel seeds help to alleviate bloating symptoms by calming and supporting our digestive processes. Fennel seeds contain many different types of anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the gut lining and decrease the amount of irritation that occurs, thus giving us the sensation of relief from discomfort," explained Dr. Dhruv Kant Mishra, Consultant - Gastroenterology & Hepatology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad.

"Fennel seeds also stimulate the production of digestive enzymes which facilitate the breaking down of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats within the body, thus decreasing the amount of undigested food that has the potential to ferment within the intestines and create gas," Dr. Mishra explained.

The expert also explained that fennel seeds contain compounds like anethole that can help relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, thereby easing the passage of gas. Additionally, fennel has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can contribute to overall digestive health.

How to use fennel seeds for better digestion

1. Fennel tea

Crush 1-2 teaspoons of fennel seeds and steep them in hot water for 10 minutes. Strain and drink the tea to help soothe bloating.

2. Chew seeds

Simply chew a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals. This can help stimulate digestion and reduce gas. It will also freshen up your breath.

3. Fennel oil

A few drops of fennel essential oil can be mixed with a carrier oil and massaged on the abdomen to help relieve bloating.

4. Fennel powder

"You can mix half a teaspoon of fennel seed powder in half a cup of warm water or plain yogurt and consume it shortly after eating," Dr. Mishra advised.

5. Add to dishes

Add fennel seeds to dishes, such as soups, salads, or curries, to enhance flavour while aiding digestion.

6. Infused water

Soak fennel seeds in water overnight. Strain and drink the infused water throughout the day for digestive benefits.

Incorporating fennel seeds into your diet can provide natural relief from bloating and promote digestive health. However, if bloating persists longer than two weeks, seek medical help for adequate treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.