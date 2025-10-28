"You're Not Gaining Weight, It's Bloating": Doctor Explains Why Most Women Experience Rounder Stomach By Evening

Do you wake up with a flat stomach and experience a rounded belly post-afternoon? Fret not, this isn't necessarily weight gain. Bloating is a common issue in which your belly feels full and tight, often due to gas. It is often confused with weight gain, as it may make your belly look bigger. However, excess fat is not the only thing that can cause belly expansion. It is usually belly bloating. Recently, in an Instagram video, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, explained why many women experience a flatter stomach in the morning but a puffier belly by the end of the day.

Bloating in women

Bloating is more common in women, often due to hormonal fluctuations, particularly during the menstrual cycle. "I am a gastroenterologist, and ladies, after examining over 25,000 guts, I can tell you this about bloating," Dr. Sethi said in the video.

"If your stomach feels flat in the morning but rounder by evening, that is not you doing something wrong. That is biology. Hormones, gut bacteria, stress, and even healthy foods like beans or cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cabbage, and cauliflower, can all trigger it. Women have a longer, more hormone-sensitive digestive tract, especially around the menstrual cycle, which makes bloating more common."

"Your gut is not broken; it is responding to what you eat, how fast you eat, stress levels, and your hormones. You don't need to hide it or suck it in. You just need to understand it," he explained.

Some other common causes of bloating in women include:

1. Certain foods

As mentioned by Dr. Sethi, certain foods like beans, lentils, some vegetables, high sugar foods, and carbonated drinks can all cause bloating.

2. Menstrual cycle

Fluctuations in hormones before or during a period can cause bloating and fluid retention.

3. Pregnancy

Just like PMS and menstruation, hormonal fluctuation during pregnancy can also trigger bloating.

4. Lack of physical exercise

Regular physical activity can help move gas through the digestive system, while a sedentary lifestyle can contribute to bloating.

5. Eating habits

Eating too quickly, not chewing properly, long gaps between meals, overeating, or talking while eating are common causes of bloating.

6. Stress

Stress can impact digestion and cause the body to produce more stomach acid, leading to bloating.

7. Salt and fluid retention

High-sodium foods can cause fluid retention, which leads to a feeling of fullness. A drop in estrogen and a rise in progesterone during menstruation is also a common cause of bloating.

8. Medical conditions

Certain conditions, like IBS, constipation, and others, are also known causes of bloating. Some medications can also trigger it in many individuals.

How to manage bloating naturally

"Bloating is not the same as "gaining fat"! It's real, and it happens to everyone. Whether it's hormones, stress, or even healthy foods - your body can puff up by the end of the day, and it's NORMAL," the expert mentioned in the caption of the video.

Dr. Sethi also shared a few tips to prevent and manage bloating naturally. "Hydrate, eat slowly, move daily, track your cycle, support your gut and manage stress," he advised.

Additionally, eat more fibre, avoid processed foods, add probiotics to your diet, and avoid triggers to prevent stomach bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.