Chaos At Bengaluru Pub Owned By Shilpa Shetty. Video Goes Viral

Videos of a late-night chaos at a pub owned by actress Shilpa Shetty in Bengaluru have gone viral on social media, prompting the police to initiate a probe into the incident.

The CCTV clips, which surfaced online, are from Bastian pub on St Mark's Road and capture an argument among a group of patrons around 1:30 am on December 11. The footage shows a heated exchange and brief heckling, though no physical assault is visible.

Shilpa Shetty had partnered with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, founder of the Bastian brand, in 2019.

Businessman Satya Naidu, a former Bigg Boss contestant and ex-husband of a television anchor, was among those seen in the video. According to preliminary information, a trivial dispute over settling the bill escalated into an argument, following which the pub staff intervened and brought the situation under control.

Responding to the allegations, Satya Naidu denied any wrongdoing, stating that he had visited the pub only for dinner with friends. He said the issue arose while paying the bill and maintained that there was no physical altercation.

Confirming the development, the Central Division DCP said the police have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and have summoned those involved for questioning. Officers are investigating the footage and statements, and said a case will be registered if any serious offence is found.