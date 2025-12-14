Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Chaos At Bengaluru Pub Owned By Shilpa Shetty. Video Goes Viral

The CCTV clips, which surfaced online, are from Bastian pub on St Mark's Road and capture an argument among a group of patrons around 1:30 am on December 11.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Chaos At Bengaluru Pub Owned By Shilpa Shetty. Video Goes Viral
Officers are investigating the footage and statements

Videos of a late-night chaos at a pub owned by actress Shilpa Shetty in Bengaluru have gone viral on social media, prompting the police to initiate a probe into the incident.

The CCTV clips, which surfaced online, are from Bastian pub on St Mark's Road and capture an argument among a group of patrons around 1:30 am on December 11. The footage shows a heated exchange and brief heckling, though no physical assault is visible. 

Shilpa Shetty had partnered with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, founder of the Bastian brand, in 2019. 

Businessman Satya Naidu, a former Bigg Boss contestant and ex-husband of a television anchor, was among those seen in the video. According to preliminary information, a trivial dispute over settling the bill escalated into an argument, following which the pub staff intervened and brought the situation under control.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Responding to the allegations, Satya Naidu denied any wrongdoing, stating that he had visited the pub only for dinner with friends. He said the issue arose while paying the bill and maintained that there was no physical altercation.

Confirming the development, the Central Division DCP said the police have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and have summoned those involved for questioning. Officers are investigating the footage and statements, and said a case will be registered if any serious offence is found.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com