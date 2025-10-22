Shilpa Shetty's Restaurant Bastian Earns Rs 2-3 Crore A Night, Claims Shobhaa De

Author and columnist Shobhaa De recently opened up about the staggering scale of Mumbai's nightlife and the soaring success of Shilpa Shetty's luxury restaurant brand, Bastian. Speaking on the YouTube podcast Inside Out With Barkha Dutt, she claimed that Shilpa's Dadar outlet, Bastian At The Top, reportedly earns an astonishing Rs 2-3 crore every night. During her conversation with Barkha Dutt, Shobhaa De described the city's lavish dining scene. "There is one single restaurant in Mumbai which has a turnover of Rs 2-3 crore a night. On slow nights, it's Rs 2 crore and on weekends, Rs 3 crore or more," she said, adding that she visited the venue herself to see if the figures could be true.

When asked to name the restaurant, she replied, "It's Bastian. It's the new 'Bastian At The Top'. It's 21,000 square feet - it's not even reality. You walk in there and feel, 'Where am I?' You have a 360° view of the city."

A Luxurious Sky-High Dining Experience

Perched on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadar, Bastian At The Top opened in 2023 and is known for its panoramic city views, rooftop pool, and plush interiors. The restaurant has become one of Mumbai's most sought-after fine-dining experiences, combining opulence, exclusivity, and a lively party vibe.

People Arrive In Luxury Cars, Spends Lakh Per Table

Shobhaa De further revealed that the restaurant reportedly serves around 1,400 guests every night, spread across two dinner seatings. "They do two seatings, each of 700 people. There's even a waiting list downstairs on the road in Dadar," she shared. "People arrive in Lamborghinis and Aston Martins. Who are these people? I have no idea."

The columnist also described her personal visit, saying she was stunned by the energy and crowd. "I didn't recognise a single face in all 700 diners. They were young, ordering bottles of the best tequila. Each table was spending lakhs - and yet they were complete strangers to me."

Shilpa Shetty's Expanding Food Empire

Shilpa Shetty partnered with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, founder of the Bastian brand, in 2019. Today, she co-owns multiple outlets across India and reportedly holds a 50 percent stake in the brand.

Just last week, Shilpa inaugurated a new Bastian outlet in Goa with a traditional puja ceremony. Meanwhile, her iconic Bandra outlet is set to close soon - but not for long. The team plans to replace it with a new South Indian restaurant called Ammakai, while another Bastian venture, Bastian Beach Club, is expected to open soon in Juhu.