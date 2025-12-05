Suneel Darshan On How Akshay Kumar And Shilpa Shetty Split Despite Nearly Getting Married: "Simply Wasn't Meant To Happen"

Back in the 1990s, Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were once in a serious relationship. They were almost on the verge of getting married. In a recent interaction, filmmaker Suneel Darshan revealed how certain demands by Shilpa's parents led to their breakup.

Speaking about the conditions set by Shilpa Shetty's parents, he said, “As parents, whatever the parents need for the security of their daughter, that's not wrong. Security of all kinds—all parents want that."

In an interaction with Bollywood Thikana, he further added how he did not agree with the demands set by Shilpa's parents. Suneel Darshan continued, “I felt it was wrong of them. It simply wasn't meant to happen. Let's leave it at that."

Suneel Darshan also revealed Akshay Kumar's state of mind after breaking up with Shilpa Shetty: “His heart was not broken. I thought he was doing well. He was coming back."

Suneel Darshan spoke about how an astrologer close to Rajesh Khanna had predicted that Twinkle Khanna would marry Akshay Kumar.

Recently, on the chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the Baadshah actress shared the same story.

Suneel Darshan said, “Look at the coincidence, had Shilpa's parents not placed those conditions, life would have taken a different turn.”

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty, who were once in a very serious relationship, had not spoken to each other after they broke up. They fell in love on the sets of Main Khiladi Tu Anari and had a much-publicised relationship. Their breakup also happened in the public eye.

In an interview in 2000, after their breakup, Shilpa Shetty poured her heart out. She accused Akshay of "two-timing" her with Twinkle Khanna.

"I never imagined that he could two-time me, and that too all along our relationship," Shilpa said. She also said she held no grudges against Twinkle: "No, I'm not at all upset with her. What's her fault if my man was cheating on me? There is no point blaming any other woman; it was entirely his fault."

Shilpa said, "Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person I was upset with was him. But I'm sure he'll get it all back. It's not easy to forget the past so soon, but I'm glad I've had the strength to move on. Today, he's a forgotten chapter as far as I'm concerned. I will never work with him again."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's last release was the courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 earlier this year. Shilpa Shetty has a Kannada film, KD - The Devil, coming up.