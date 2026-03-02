Shilpa Shetty Shows How to Beat Monday Blues With This Powerful Yoga Pose

Shilpa Shetty is a true-blue fitness icon. Be it healthy eating, yoga or intense gym sessions, she does it all to stay in top shape. The star also makes sure to keep her Instagram family inspired by regularly sharing glimpses of her workout routines. Once again, to beat the Monday blues, Shilpa dropped another fitness clip – and this time, it was all about yoga.

Dressed in a white tank top and multi-hued tights, Shilpa Shetty was seen practising on her yoga mat – but with a refreshing twist. Giving indoor workouts a miss, the actress chose the serenity of her garden for this session. The asana in focus? Vatayanasana.

For the unversed, Vatayanasana, also known as the Horse-Face Pose, is a challenging balancing posture where one leg is placed in a half-lotus position while the other remains bent, as the practitioner lowers into a squat-like stance. The pose demands strength, stability and intense focus – and Shilpa executed it with remarkable dedication and precision.

Take a look:

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty highlighted the benefits of Vatayanasana. They are as follows:

Boosts concentration, strengthens willpower and helps balance awareness.

Helps reduce stress, anxiety and mental fatigue.

Improves flexibility and strength in the hips, thighs, knees and ankles.

Helps increase blood circulation in the lower body.

Like us, if you are feeling inspired by Shilpa Shetty's latest fitness video, here is a simple step-by-step guide to performing Vatayanasana (Horse-Face Pose) safely and effectively:

Begin in a standing position (Tadasana) with your spine straight and shoulders relaxed. Gently lift your right foot and place it on top of your left thigh in a half-lotus position. Make sure your hips remain aligned and steady. Slowly bend your standing leg and lower your body into a squat-like position, keeping your back upright and core engaged. Bring your palms together in a namaste position at your chest, or extend your arms forward for better balance. Hold the pose for a few steady breaths, maintaining focus and stability. Gradually rise back up to standing and release the leg. Repeat on the other side.

While performing this asana, make sure to move slowly and mindfully.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.