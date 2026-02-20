Sugary Drinks Linked To Higher Anxiety Risk In Teens, Finds New Study

A recent study has linked consumption of sugary drinks to an increased risk of anxiety among teenagers. Mental health disorders are increasing among teenagers. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that globally, one in seven (14.3%) 10-19-year-olds experience mental health conditions globally. However, these remain largely unrecognised and untreated. Depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents, with suicide being the third leading cause of death among those aged 15-29 years old.

The new study conducted by researchers from Bournemouth University found that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages increased the risk of anxiety among adolescents by 34%. The findings were published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

For the study, the researchers analysed findings from multiple earlier studies wherein they studied the relationship between diet and mental health. Dr. Chloe Casey, Lecturer in Nutrition and co-author of the study, said, "With increasing concern about adolescent nutrition, most public health initiatives have emphasized the physical consequences of poor dietary habits, such as obesity and type-2 diabetes. However, the mental health implications of diet have been underexplored by comparison, particularly for drinks that are energy dense but low in nutrients."

The researchers, in the study, included fizzy sodas, energy drinks, sweetened juices, squashes, sweetened tea and coffee, and flavoured milks. The team used survey data that measured both sugary drink consumption and mental health symptoms.

The study found that consumption of sugary beverages was consistently associated with greater reports of anxiety symptoms in adolescents.

The team did find a link between consumption of sugary drinks and anxiety, however, it does not show that sugary drinks directly cause anxiety. Since the review was done on previously conducted studies, it cannot determine cause and effect.

Dr. Casey said, "Whilst we may not be able to confirm at this stage what the direct cause is, this study has identified an unhealthy connection between consumption of sugary drinks and anxiety disorders in young people."

She also added, "Anxiety disorders in adolescence have risen sharply in recent years so it is important to identify lifestyle habits which can be changed to reduce the risk of this trend continuing."

Other Health Conditions Linked To Consumption Of Sugary Drinks

Sugary drinks not only increase risk of anxiety but several other health conditions, some of which are chronic. Here are some of them.

1. Obesity Risk

Regular consumption of sugary drinks leads to excessive calorie intake without satiety. This leads to weight gain and obesity in teens. Studies show adolescents who drink sugar-sweetened beverages daily have higher body mass indexes, as the liquid calories don't trigger fullness signals like solid foods do. This excess fat impacts overall health.

2. Type 2 Diabetes

Sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) spike blood sugar and insulin levels. This increases insulin resistance over time which is a precursor to type 2 diabetes. Teens who consume high amounts have 2-4 times higher risk. Frequent sugar spikes can damage pancreatic cells that produce insulin. Early onset of diabetes can lead to lifelong complications like nerve damage.

3. Dental Cavities

Sugary drinks also erode tooth enamel through acids and fermentable sugars which lead to bacterial growth that causes cavities. Teens who drink daily experience rapid decay, especially molars. Poor oral health affects nutrition and self-esteem.

4. Heart Disease

High intake of sugary beverages increases triglycerides, cholesterol, and blood pressure, increasing cardiovascular risks, even in adolescents. Studies show daily consumption can increase systolic blood pressure and hypertension risks.

5. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver

Excess fructose from sugary drinks overloads the liver. This leads to fat buildup and inflammation, leading to NAFLD in teens. This condition is now linked to consumption of sugary beverages, impairing liver function and raising diabetes risk further.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.