6 In 10 Indians Suffering From Obesity-Related Problems: New Survey Says GLP-1 Drugs To Play Role In Treatment

Obesity is a complex, chronic disease that has now become a global public health crisis. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that more than 1 billion people across the world are living with obesity and the prevalence of the disease is rising in nearly every country. WHO has classified obesity as a "chronic, relapsing disease arising from complex interactions between genetics, neurobiology, eating behaviours, access to healthy diet, market forces, and the broader environment." India, in recent times, has witnessed a sharp rise in obesity and overweight. The National Family Health Survey round 5 (NFHS-5, 2019-21) found that nearly one in every four men or women is obese. What makes this narrative and the crisis more complex is the growing popularity of GLP-1 RA (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists) drugs.

GLP-1 drugs mimic the GLP-1 hormone in the body, which helps to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. In India, GLP-1 RAs are available under various names; Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro. The year 2025 saw these drugs being launched in India for obesity and type 2 diabetes. Ozempic was launched in December 2025 by Novo Nordisk. On the other hand, Wegovy was launched in June 2025 and Mounjaro in March 2025.

A study published in The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia said that the prevalence of abdominal obesity in India was "found to be 40% in women and 12% in men. The findings show that 5-6 out of 10 women between the ages of 30-49 are abdominally obese. The association of abdominal obesity in women is stronger with older age groups, urban residents, wealthier sections, and non-vegetarians." The report also suggests that obesity is also on the rise in rural areas and is penetrating lower and middle socioeconomic sections of society.

Survey On Obesity And GLP-1 Drugs

A recent survey by The Times of India and Novo Nordisk found that only 53% of the respondents view obesity as a medical condition. The other 32% don't consider it to be a disease or medical issue. The remaining 15% are unsure about the condition. The survey, conducted with 16,741 respondents, also shares other insights.

The findings reveal that almost 6 in 10 Indians are already managing obesity-related complications such as heart disease, hormonal disorders, and other serious conditions. It also found that more than 80% of people have made sincere efforts to lose weight.

It is important to understand that obesity is more than just a lifestyle issue. Obesity is a chronic disease that in some cases, may need medication. In such scenarios, GLP-1 RAs come to the rescue.

What Are GLP-1 RAs?

GLP-1 RAs are medications that mimic the role of GLP-1 hormone in the body. It helps to treat Type 2 diabetes and chronic obesity by regulating blood sugar, slowing gastric emptying, and reducing appetite. These drugs are known to help with 5-15% sustained weight loss. Recent studies have also shown how GLP-1 RAs can promote insulin release, inhibit glucagon, and offer cardiovascular benefits.

The survey by TOI also reveals that "only 16% of respondents are well-informed about prescription options for obesity, while 44% have just a vague idea about them".

How Do GLP-1 Drugs Help In Managing Obesity?

GLP-1 drugs mimic the natural hormone GLP-1 to manage obesity by targeting multiple physiological pathways. These medications work to reduce appetite and food intake by working on the receptors in the brain's hypothalamus, promoting feelings of fullness and satiety after meals. They also slow gastric emptying, which delays nutrient absorption and helps lower post-meal blood sugar spikes while also curbing overeating.

Along with appetite suppression, GLP-1 drugs also have an influence on energy balance by improving insulin secretion and suppressing glucagon release. These indirectly support fat metabolism and weight loss. Clinical trials show that patients often lose 5-15% of body weight over 6-12 months. These medications outperforms lifestyle interventions alone, with benefits sustained with continued use. These drugs can help address obesity's root causes. In India, where obesity is a major public health concern, these drugs can help to effectively manage the conditions. However, experts across the globe have highlighted that GLP-1 drugs are not "magic pills" for weight loss. For best results, pair GLP-1 drugs with diet and exercise.

Benefits Of Managing Obesity And Lowering Body Weight

Even modest reductions of 5-10% of body weight can have profound benefits. Here, take a look at some of the benefits of lowering body weight and managing body weight.

Metabolic and Diabetes Improvements

Blood sugar control stabilises dramatically, often preventing or reversing type 2 diabetes. Weight loss also improves insulin sensitivity in fat, liver, and muscle tissues, reducing HbA1c levels and insulin resistance, which are major causes of metabolic syndrome. For those with prediabetes, a 5-7% weight loss reduces risk of progression by up to 60%.

Reduced Cardiovascular Risk

Heart health improves with lower triglycerides, increased good cholesterol levels, and lower blood pressure. Inflammation markers like CRP drop, reduces risk of atherosclerosis, while even 5% of weight loss improves endothelial function. In the long-term, 10-16% reduction can be linked to fewer cardiovascular events and lower mortality.

Other Benefits

Fatty liver disease (NAFLD) reverses with 5-15% of weight loss, improving liver enzymes and histology. Reduction in 10% or more can help resolve non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Obstructive sleep apnoea also eases at 10% weight loss due to reduced airway fat, as it improves oxygen levels and energy. Joint pain from osteoarthritis improves, alongside better sexual function, reduced incontinence, and improved mood.

Managing obesity is the need of the hour and it requires lifestyle changes along with therapies like GLP-1 drugs.

