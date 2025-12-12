Ozempic Launched In India: Doctors Welcome New Diabetes Drug, Warn Against Misuse For Weight Loss

Ozempic, the blockbuster weight-loss drug by Novo Nordisk, was launched in India on Friday (December 12). In India, the drug will be marketed for adults with type-2 diabetes, unlike in the US and Europe where it is also sold as Wegovy for weight loss. Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, which is a type of medicine called a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

GLP-1 is a hormone that is produced by the body. It helps to regulate blood sugar levels, appetite and digestion. Semaglutide mimics the function of this hormone, and this makes the pancreas release more insulin. When your body releases more insulin, it helps in better management of blood sugar levels. Semaglutide also keeps you full for longer by slowing down how fast food leaves your stomach. Ozempic is taken as a once-weekly injection using a pre-filled pen.

Doctors in India, while hailing the launch of Ozempic in India, are highlight that the drug should be administered along with a healthy diet and regular exercise for management of type 2 diabetes, and not just as cosmetic procedure for weight loss. In fact, speaking to NDTV, most doctors across India reveal they are more worried about Ozempic being used for weight loss rampantly, even to the detriment of other health parameters. This, they warn, could be dangerous. Here's a closer look at what doctors had to say.

Dr Swati Maheshwari, Additional Director Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital Manesar told NDTV, "The launch of Ozempic in India is an important advancement in diabetes and obesity care, offering strong benefits for improving blood sugar levels, promoting weight loss, and reducing cardiovascular risk, but it must be used responsibly and strictly under medical supervision."

She further added, "A key caution for the general public is that Ozempic is not a cosmetic or quick weight-loss drug; it is a prescription-only injectable meant for people with type 2 diabetes and, selectively, for obesity with medical indications. Misuse-especially driven by social-media trends-can lead to serious consequences such as severe dehydration, gallstones, pancreatitis, muscle loss, and rapid weight regain when the drug is stopped abruptly."

Dr Maheshwari also shared that Indians who qualify for obesity treatment "must emphasise adequate protein intake, hydration, and strength training to prevent lean-muscle loss, which is a common risk when appetite drops significantly."

Dr Unnikrishnan, Chief Endocrinologist and CEO, Chellaram Diabetes Institute told ANI news agency, "It is a medicine used for both diabetes and weight treatment. While undergoing the course, one should follow a strict regime and engage in regular exercise. This medicine is not just for weight loss but for overall health, as it can also help prevent heart and kidney-related problems in diabetes patients."

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Director - Minimal Access, GI & Bariatric Surgery at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, "The entry of Ozempic into the Indian market represents a highly significant step forward, and it primarily benefits people with type 2 diabetes and obesity. It allows patients to have access to a highly recognised and successful drug that not only helps control sugar levels but also works as an assisting factor in weight loss and lowering the risk factors associated with the cardiovascular system."

He further added, "It should be ensured that patients receive a comprehensive medical checkup before they start Ozempic. It should be ensured that patients communicate with their physician about their medical history and mention specific things."

Personal and family histories:

Any thyroid problems, pancreatitis, gallbladder problems, and kidney problems.

All current prescribed medications, particularly any existing diabetes tablet and insulin therapies.

Anything unusual they might be noticing about symptoms they have been experiencing and if there are any unusual swelling or lumps within the neck region.

Dr Singh Saggu says that Ozempic contains a very serious warning, commonly known as a boxed warning, pertaining to the theoretical risk of thyroid C-cell tumours, based on preclinical animal studies. "It is very warningly advised that people with a family or personal history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 should completely steer clear of this drug."

Dr. Ankita Tiwari, Consultant - Diabetes & Endocrinology at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar told NDTV, "Use Ozempic carefully if you have a background of medullary thyroid carcinoma, multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2, pancreatitis, or serious problems with your gastrointestinal system. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and constipation comprise common side effects, and serious side effects include problems associated with your gallbladder, kidneys, or allergic reactions such as swelling and difficulty breathing."

Dr Tiwari suggests that patients begin with a dose of 0.25 mg injection per week for four weeks, and then progress to 0.5 mg with proper medical supervision. "Also, it is necessary that it be conducted in association with changes in lifestyle and not as an alternate remedy," she added.

