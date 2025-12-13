Who Should Avoid Ozempic? Doctor Explains Why The Drug Is Not For Everyone

Ozempic was launched in India on Friday (December 12). The blockbuster drug by Novo Nordisk will be marketed for adults with type-2 diabetes, unlike in the US and Europe where it is also sold as Wegovy for weight loss. Ozempic is a once-weekly injectable formulation that is approved for adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise.

Ozempic is the brand name for semaglutide, which is a type of medicine, mimicking the action of GLP-1. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) hormone is produced by the body which helps in regulating blood sugar levels, appetite and digestion. Semaglutide makes the pancreas release more insulin, which helps in better management of blood sugar levels. It also helps to keep you full for longer. Ozempic is taken as a once-weekly injection using a pre-filled pen.

Doctors in India have highlighted that the drug should be administered along with a healthy diet and regular exercise for management of type 2 diabetes, and not just as a cosmetic procedure for weight loss. Ozempic is available in three dosage forms; 0.25mg, 0.5 mg, and 1mg, in a single-use pre-filled pen called Novofine Needles designed for painless subcutaneous injection, said Novo Nordisk. Each pen contains four weekly doses.

Ozempic can be beneficial for a lot of people, however, some people should not use it. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, Director of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj said, "Ozempic is not suitable for everyone and should only be used under medical supervision. Careful evaluation and examination is imperative."

People who should not be given Inj Semaglutide:

Those with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma

Those with Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (as the drug carries a warning related to thyroid tumours)

Individuals with type 1 diabetes

Children and adolescents less than 18 years

Any one with a known allergy to semaglutide

Pregnant and breast feeding women

Dr Tapdiya adds, "Caution is advised for people with a history of pancreatitis, severe gastrointestinal disorders like gastroparesis, or existing diabetic retinopathy,or those planning to conceive. If someone is using Ozempic and plans to get pregnant they need to stop it 2 months prior to conception."

Why should people with thyroid issues avoid ozempic?

People with thyroid issues should avoid Ozempic primarily due to its boxed warning about potential thyroid cancer risks, especially for those with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (MEN 2). Animal studies have shown that semaglutide stimulates GLP-1 receptors on thyroid C-cells. This led to the formation of tumours in rodents. While there has been no confirmed human risk, it has prompted precautions.

Why should people with type 1 diabetes avoid ozempic?

Ozempic suppresses glucagon and slows gastric emptying to control blood sugar, but type 1 patients don't produce insulin naturally. This increases the risks when combined with external insulin doses.

Ozempic increases the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which is a life-threatening condition wherein insufficient insulin leads to fat breakdown and acidic blood. It also increases the risks of hypoglycemia if there aren't precise insulin adjustments. It can also increase the gastrointestinal side effects like nausea.

Dr Mugdha Tapdiya cautions that the drug can be highly effective for managing type 2 diabetes and reducing certain cardiovascular risks. However, there are potential side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, gallbladder issues, and low blood sugar. "This means it is not a one-size-fits-all solution and must be prescribed after carefully evaluating an individual's overall health profile by a qualified physician only," she added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.