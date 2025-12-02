Nutritionist Shares Seed Combinations For Better Metabolic, Skin And Thyroid Health

From supporting heart health to improving digestion, seeds pack a powerful nutritional punch. Rich in fibre, healthy fats, protein, vitamins and minerals, they can significantly enhance overall wellness when used correctly. Recently, nutrition and wellness expert Deepsikha Jain took to Instagram to share simple yet effective seed combinations that may support thyroid function, skin healing and metabolic balance when incorporated into a regular, balanced diet. In a video, she described how combining particular seeds can increase the body's intake of micronutrients, fibre, and antioxidants. “Best seed combinations for your health. Seeds have the highest benefits to improve your nutrition. Soak them prior to and can take up to 1-2 Tsp of each daily,” Deepsikha mentioned in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Deepsikha explained that combining fenugreek with flaxseeds may help individuals manage cholesterol and diabetes. Both seeds are high in dietary fibre, known to reduce glucose absorption, increase insulin sensitivity and facilitate digestion.

She highlighted the potential benefits of flaxseed and fenugreek for heart health, saying, “If you combine flaxseed with fenugreek seed, it will reduce your diabetes and cholesterol because both are very rich in fibre, which will make your body insulin sensitive and your heart healthy.”

Fenugreek seeds are traditionally used in India to regulate blood sugar levels, while flaxseeds contain lignans and omega-3 fatty acids. Nutritionists often recommend these combinations as supportive additions to medical treatment for lipid issues or diabetes.

Deepsikha also suggested a mixture of sunflower and chia seeds to promote skin wellness. She explained that this combination offers vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids – two potent antioxidants that can help with skin healing and reducing oxidative stress.

“It will give you very healthy and glowing skin… which is highly antioxidant and can reduce your skin damage,” she said. While vitamin E is known for reducing inflammation and protecting skin from UV damage, omega-3 fats help maintain the skin barrier.

For thyroid support, Deepsikha recommended consuming cashews along with two Brazil nuts. Brazil nuts are among the richest natural sources of selenium, a trace mineral essential for converting inactive thyroid hormone (T4) into its active form (T3).

Cashews contain good fats, minerals, and a moderate amount of selenium. “It will keep your thyroid gland healthy because both are rich in selenium, which will activate your thyroid hormone,” she explained.

Before trying these combinations, Deepsikha advised keeping the following points in mind:

Avoid fenugreek if you are currently taking diabetes medication.

Avoid consuming more than two Brazil nuts in a single day.

Ground flax seeds; avoid eating them raw.

Used mindfully and in moderation, these seed combinations may serve as an easy nutritional boost to support everyday wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.