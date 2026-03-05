Gujarat Records 4,890 Emergency Cases On Holi-Dhuleti, 22% Higher Than Normal

Gujarat recorded 4,890 emergency incidents across the state during the Holi-Dhuleti festivities, compared with the normal daily trend of 4,002 cases, marking an increase of 888 emergencies or 22.20 per cent.​

As per the figures received till 9 p.m. on Wednesday, district-wise data shows that several parts of the state witnessed a notable rise in incidents.​

Ahmedabad reported 908 emergencies, up from its usual 767, for an 18.37 per cent increase.​

Surat logged 581 cases compared to the normal 369, reflecting a 57.42 per cent rise — one of the highest increases in absolute numbers.​

Vadodara recorded 255 incidents, up from 208, while Rajkot reported 244, up from 216. Dahod saw 185 cases, up from 143, and Kachchh registered 182, up from 151. Valsad reported 176 emergencies, up from 128, a 37.72 per cent increase.​

An official said, "During festivals such as Diwali and Holi, emergency cases are expected to rise. We were proactive in handling cases. We have been available as well as accessible for the people."​

Among districts with sharp percentage rises, Aravalli recorded 81 incidents against 48, a 68.05 per cent jump. Dang reported 58 cases, up from 36, an increase of 62.01 per cent.​

Morbi logged 100 emergencies against 67, reflecting a 50.30 per cent rise, while Panchmahal recorded 134 cases compared to 93, up 44.09 per cent.​

Other districts also reported higher-than-average figures. Gandhinagar recorded 118 incidents, against 93; Bharuch, 112 against 86; Chhota Udepur, 111 against 90; and Tapi, 105 against 81.​

Mehsana saw 99 cases against 84, Sabarkantha 96 against 83, and Patan 65 compared with 55.​

Devbhumi Dwarka registered 74 cases against 54, Mahisagar 75 against 55, Gir Somnath 56 against 49, and Porbandar 51 against 46.​

A few districts recorded either marginal changes or declines. Amreli reported 103 incidents against 102, while Navsari logged 83 compared with 80.​

Banaskantha remained nearly unchanged at 102 cases. Junagadh recorded a drop to 99 from 109; Anand reported 84 against 99; Surendranagar 69 against 75; and Botad 24 against 27.​

The consolidated figures indicate a statewide rise in emergencies during the festivities compared with regular daily averages.​

