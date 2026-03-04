"Colours Don't Compete": Anand Mahindra Shares Heartfelt Holi Message On Unity In Diversity

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a vibrant message on social media for Holi 2026, celebrating India's unity in diversity. In a post on X, Mahindra emphasised that the festival serves as a "cheerful reminder" of India's collective identity. He wrote, "On Holi, colours don't compete. They come together. This incredible festival is a cheerful reminder of what India has always been: many colours, one vibrant canvas. Happy Holi to everyone."

Along with the post, he also shared an AI-created image that artistically depicted different Indian states as distinct colors merging into a single, cohesive scene. The post highlighted how various cultural "shades" across the country do not conflict but rather complement each other to form a unified nation.

See the post here:

On Holi, colours don't compete.



They come together.



This incredible festival is a cheerful reminder of what India has always been: many colours, one vibrant canvas.



Happy Holi to everyone! pic.twitter.com/LlA8iRgEuA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 4, 2026

The post quickly went viral, with users praising it for capturing the "soul of the nation". One user wrote, "Well said, Sir! This image perfectly captures the soul of our nation. Wishing you a very colorful and Happy Holi! One vibrant canvas indeed."

Another commented, "Happy Holi everyone On this auspicious occasion Let's forget our grudges and come together in unity."

A third said, "Festival joy is the easiest unity. May the colours stay on hearts a little longer than they stay on clothes. Happy Holi."

"That is such a beautiful thought. The festival truly shows how different colours come together to create something wonderful. Wishing everyone a joyful Holi," a fourth added.

Holi 2026

Holi, the festival of colours, is a significant Hindu celebration marking the triumph of good over evil. The festival is rooted in the legendary tale of Prahlad and Holika, where the evil Holika was consumed by fire, while Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, remained unharmed. The celebrations typically span two days, with Holika Dahan on the first day, followed by Holi, where people throw coloured powders and water at each other.

People also enjoy delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai'. The festival also marks the arrival of spring.