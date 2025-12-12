Can Non-Diabetics Take Ozempic For Weight Loss? Doctor Answers

The blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic has been launched in India. Novo Nordisk on Friday launched the once-weekly injectable formulation of semaglutide at a starting price of Rs 8,800 per month or 4 weeks. Ozempic is approved in India to manage diabetes, along with diet and lifestyle modifications. The drug is available in three dosage forms -- 0.25mg, 0.5 mg, and 1mg -- in a single-use pre-filled pen called Novofine Needles designed for painless subcutaneous injection, the drug maker said. The 0.25 mg, which is the lowest dose, is priced at Rs 8,800, followed by Rs 10,170 for 0.5 mg and Rs 11,175 for 1 mg.

For the unversed, Ozempic is the brand name for a medication called semaglutide, which is primarily used to manage type 2 diabetes. It belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists. These medications mimic the action of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels.

It works by stimulating insulin secretion when blood sugar levels are elevated, inhibiting glucagon release (which raises blood sugar), and slowing down gastric emptying. By doing so, it helps to lower blood sugar levels and improve overall glycemic control.

How does it help with weight loss?

Along with blood sugar control, Ozempic helps with weight loss by suppressing appetite. It can help you feel fuller faster and reduce your overall food intake by acting on the appetite centres in the brain. Additionally, it slows down gastric emptying, which promotes the feeling of fullness after eating, leading to decreased calorie consumption.

"Ozempic works by slowing gastric emptying and curbing appetite, which can result in modest 5-15 % body weight loss over a year when combined with diet and exercise. It is not a magic pill, and these results may vary depending on dosage and other factors," says Dr. Ashok Kumar Jhingan, Senior Director, Centre for diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity and Endocrinology, BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi.

Can non-diabetics take Ozempic?

Ozempic is not specifically approved for weight loss in individuals without diabetes. However, it may aid in weight loss for non-diabetics as well.

"It's an option for obese or overweight adults with at least one weight-related comorbidity, provided they're under medical supervision. For purely cosmetic weight loss (e.g., a few kilos), the risk-benefit ratio leans toward avoidance," Dr. Jhingan explains.

Therefore, it's essential to consult your doctor before using Ozempic for weight loss, as they can assess individual health needs and potential risks.

Side effects of Ozempic

"Ozempic is generally well tolerated, but common side effects are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and constipation. Rare but serious risks include pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, and possible thyroid C-cell tumours (based on animal data). There is no long-term cardiovascular outcome data for non-diabetics yet," Dr. Jhingan adds.

Precautions and safety tips:

If you are considering Ozempic or have been prescribed it, here are some tips for effective and safe use:

It is crucial to consult a doctor before using Ozempic to understand whether it is appropriate for you, especially if you plan to use it for weight loss. Do not take this drug without a doctor's prescription.

Adhere strictly to the dosage and administration guidelines provided by your doctor. "Start with a low dose, titrate slowly, and monitor for GI symptoms. Increase the dose after 3-4 weeks," Dr. Jhingan recommends.

If you have diabetes, keep track of your blood sugar levels regularly to avoid hypoglycemia (very low blood sugar levels).

Combine Ozempic use with a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins for maximum benefits.

Incorporate regular exercise into your routine to enhance weight loss effects and improve overall well-being.

Monitor for any potential side effects, like nausea or gastrointestinal issues, and report them to your healthcare provider. Regular follow-ups, every 4-6 weeks initially, to check tolerability and weight trend, is recommended.

Obesity, a lifestyle disorder, can be managed with effective diet and lifestyle strategies. While medications like Ozempic can aid in weight loss, they should be part of a comprehensive weight management plan that includes lifestyle changes for sustainable results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.