7 Yoga Asanas That Can Help Ease Breathing And Clear Airways

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has been plummeting, with AQI (Air Quality Index) in the 'severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, several monitoring stations across the region have recorded severe pollution levels. An AQI score of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Along with such pollution levels, a thick haze hung over Delhi on Tuesday (November 25, 2025) due to ash clouds from volcanic activity in Ethiopia. A volcano erupted in northern Ethiopia for the first time in nearly 12,000 years on Sunday, with winds moving at a speed of 100-120 km/h carrying the ash plumes to many countries, including India. Severe pollution conditions can make breathing difficult, irritate the lungs, worsen asthma or bronchitis.

To ease breathing and clear airways, you can perform certain exercises or yoga asanas, which can benefit your health immensely. Read on to know some of the yoga asanas that you can do that can ease breathing and clear your airways.

Yoga Asanas For Easy Breathing And Clear Airways

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This asana requires you to lie on the stomach and lift the chest off the ground while keeping the arms bent. It stretches and opens up the chest, increasing your lung capacity and helping you get fuller breaths by elongating the diaphragm. This helps improve oxygen intake and lung volume, improving overall respiratory health. It can be helpful for people with asthma or lung congestion as it helps you get deeper breaths and better airflow.

Photo Credit: iStock

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

In this asana, you lie on your back, arching it so the crown of your head touches the floor while opening the chest widely. Matsyasana expands the lungs and throat, helps in deep and effortless breathing, and improves oxygen exchange. This pose also relieves tightness in the chest and throat muscles, helping clear airways and increase lung volume. It's effective for enhancing respiratory function and calming the nervous system.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

This posture involves lying on your back and lifting the hips while keeping your hand on the sides. It gently stretches the chest and lungs, promotes better airflow, and activates the diaphragm, which encourages slow and rhythmic breathing. Bridge Pose also stimulates chest expansion and strengthens respiratory muscles, helping to clear the airway and enhance oxygen supply.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

For this asana, kneel on your knees hip-width apart and arch the back to reach your heels. This pose opens the chest and increases lung capacity. It encourages deep, full breaths by expanding the rib cage and diaphragm area. Camel Pose also has the effect of stimulating cardiorespiratory fitness by encouraging oxygen-rich breathing and reducing chest tightness, making it easier to clear airways.

Photo Credit: iStock

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Stretch)

This dynamic sequence combines spinal flexion and extension, which improves spinal flexibility while opening the chest and increasing oxygen flow. The rhythmic movement combined with breath synchronization encourages deeper, smoother breathing and enhances diaphragm mobility. It helps loosen the chest muscles and clear the airways by improving circulation and respiratory muscle strength.

Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

This is a simple seated pose that helps your spine and also opens up your chest. When combined with pranayama (breathing techniques) like Anulom Vilom (alternate nostril breathing), it helps regulate breathing patterns, increases lung function, and eases airflow through the nasal passages and lungs. These breathing exercises also help to clear mucous from the airways.

Photo Credit: iStock

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Standing tall with arms extended overhead, this pose aligns the spine and opens the chest naturally. It improves breathing by expanding the thoracic cavity, strengthening respiratory muscles, and improving oxygen intake. Practicing diaphragmatic and open chest breathing while in this pose can help calm the nervous system and increase lung efficiency.

Practicing these poses regularly along with breathing techniques like pranayama, can help to ease breathing difficulties and improve overall lung health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.