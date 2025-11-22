7 Easy Yoga Asanas That Can Help Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is a problem that's suffered by a lot of people. There are different types of fat, one of them is subcutaneous and the other one is visceral. Subcutaneous is the one under the skin and visceral is around the organs. There are different factors that lead to belly fat and these include, poor diet, lack of exercise, stress, genetics and hormones, among others. There are different ways to reduce belly fat and these include, improving diet, performing physical activities, reducing stress, and sleeping well, among others.

While there are different forms of physical activities that you can choose from, yoga asanas can help in reducing belly fat. Yoga asanas help to strengthen the core muscles, boost metabolism and improve digestion. Also, yoga helps to reduce stress, which is also a common cause for weight gain, especially around the abdomen. There are different yoga asanas that can help to reduce belly fat. Read on to take a look at some yoga asanas that can reduce your belly fat.

Yoga Asanas To Reduce Belly Fat

Photo Credit: iStock

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This asana requires you to lie on your stomach and lift your chest off the floor, using your arms while keeping your hips on the ground. Cobra Pose helps to strengthen the abdominal muscles and stretch the belly. This eventually helps in reducing fat around the midsection. It also helps improve digestion and tone the muscles in your back and abdomen. Holding this pose while breathing deeply can help stimulate metabolism, thereby reducing belly fat.

Photo Credit: iStock

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

This asana can be performed by lying on your back, then lifting your legs and upper back off the ground to form a 'V' shape. Naukasana actively engages the core muscles, strengthening the abdomen and helping to burn belly fat. It also massages the internal organs and boosts digestion, which leads to a flatter stomach. Beginners can start by holding this pose for a few seconds and gradually increasing the duration to 60 seconds.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

This asana involves lying on your stomach and holding your ankles while lifting your chest and legs off the floor, forming a bow shape with your body. Bow Pose stretches and tones the abdominal muscles intensely, helping to reduce belly fat. It also improves posture, strengthens the back muscles, and stimulates digestion.

Kumbhakasana (Plank Pose)

This is the plank position where your body is held straight, supported on your hands and toes. Plank Pose engages your core muscles completely, including the abdomen, which helps strengthen and tone the belly area. Regular practice helps to increase stability and endurance, which accelerates fat loss in the midsection.

Photo Credit: iStock

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

This asana requires you to kneel and bend backward to hold your heels, opening up the chest and stretching the abdomen. This stretch works on toning the belly muscles, improves flexibility, and stimulates metabolism in the midsection. Camel Pose also helps enhance posture and stimulate the digestive system for better fat metabolism.

Photo Credit: iStock

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

This is a standing pose wherein you raise your hands and stretch upward. Adding a side bend helps to engage and stretch the side abdominal muscles, helping to reduce love handles and belly fat. It also improves posture, boosts circulation and enhances flexibility, making it an effective yoga asana to start with for reducing belly fat.

Ardha Naukasana (Half Boat Pose)

This is a variation of the full boat pose, and involves lifting one leg and balancing your body while engaging the core on one side at a time. This helps strengthen the abdominal muscles and targets lower belly fat. It also helps improve balance and coordination while stimulating digestion.

These yoga asanas are an easy and low-impact way to strengthen your core muscles, boost metabolism, improve digestion, and reduce belly fat. They are suitable for beginners and can be modified as you build strength and flexibility.

Tips For Better Results

Perform these asanas regularly, ideally daily or at least 4-5 times a week. Combine these yoga asanas with a balanced diet and hydration for better results. Focus on deep and controlled breathing while performing the asanas to improve fat burning and oxygen flow. Maintain consistency and patience because reduction in belly fat usually takes time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.