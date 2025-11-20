7 Yoga Asanas To Do Every Morning During Winter To Improve Digestion, Reduce Bloating

A lot of people tend to suffer from digestive problems during the winter months. There are several reasons that can explain this, however, digestive issues can cause severe discomfort. During winters, digestion slows down which causes bloating and cramps. Also, people tend to eat heavier and richer foods, which tends to overburden the digestive system and this leads to indigestion or acid reflux. Along with these, physical activity reduces during winters which further slows down digestion. All of these factors contribute to digestive problems during winters.

One of the ways to improve digestion and reduce bloating during winter is taking part in physical activities. Exercising regularly can help to keep your digestive system healthy and keep issues at bay. While there are different forms of exercise that you can do, yoga asana is one that can turn out to be extremely beneficial. There are some yoga asanas that can benefit the digestive system immensely by promoting digestion, reducing bloating, preventing acid reflux and more.

Yoga Asanas To Improve Digestion And Reduce Bloating

1. Pavanamuktasana (Wind-Relieving Pose)

This pose requires you to lie on your back, bring your knees to your chest, and hug them in. The gentle pressure on your abdomen benefits the digestive organs and encourages the release of trapped gas, which reduces bloating. Practicing Pavanamuktasana every morning can help in bowel movements, flushing toxins and improving gut health.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Stretch)

This is an asana that alternates between arching and rounding the spine while on all fours. The movement massages the digestive tract, while also increasing spinal flexibility. By alternately compressing and stretching the abdominal region, this asana helps to stimulate digestive organs, helping in the flow of digestive juices and removal of gas.

3. Balasana (Child's Pose)

This asana involves kneeling with your forehead on the mat and arms extended forward. It gently compresses the abdomen, helps in relaxation, and soothes the gut. In a lot of people, stress can lead to bloating. Balasana helps to calm the nervous system, which in turn improves gut health and digestion, while relieving gas and tension.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

For this asana, sit with your legs extended, hinge at your hips, and reach toward your feet. The forward fold puts gentle pressure on the abdomen, stimulating the digestive organs. Paschimottanasana is beneficial in winter when reduced physical activity can slow digestion.

5. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose)

This seated spinal twist and the wringing motion increases circulation in the abdominal organs. Twisting helps remove toxins, stimulates the intestines, and encourages release trapped gas. Regular practice of this asana enhances digestive fire, which can get sluggish during colder months.

6. Malasana (Garland Pose)

This asana helps to improve movement within the intestines by gently compressing and stretching the digestive tract. Malasana also strengthens the pelvic floor, core and muscles. This is especially beneficial for preventing constipation and reducing bloating that tends to worsen during winter.

7. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

This inverted "V" shape pose helps to oxygenate the blood and increases circulation to the abdominal region. The inversion pose helps in the movement of fluids and gas, aiding in digestion. It also invigorates the core and warms the body, making it perfect for cold mornings to combat winter sluggishness.

Adding these yoga poses in your morning routine will help to improve digestion, reduce bloating and also enhance energy levels, keeping winter digestive problems away.

Tips To Gain Maximum Benefit

Practice these asanas on an empty stomach for best results.

Focus on slow and deep breathing throughout each pose because breathwork helps to increase digestive benefits.

Consistency is important, perform these stretches daily through winter for better results.

Along with doing yoga asanas, supplement your practice with hydration, herbal teas, and mindful eating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.