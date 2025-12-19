6 Yoga Asanas To Help Manage High Blood Pressure In Winter

Blood pressure is not static; it fluctuates with lifestyle, environment, and physiological stressors. Cold weather triggers several biological responses that can push blood pressure upwards. Cold-induced vasoconstriction is one of the primary mechanisms. When the body is exposed to low temperatures, blood vessels narrow to conserve heat. This narrowing increases resistance to blood flow, forcing the heart to pump harder and raising blood pressure. Another contributor is reduced sunlight exposure. Shorter daylight hours can also disrupt circadian rhythms, indirectly affecting cardiovascular regulation.

Lifestyle changes in winter play a role as well. Physical activity often drops, while calorie-dense and salty comfort foods become more common. Weight gain, even if modest, can influence blood pressure. Although, lifestyle interventions remain the first line of defence against seasonal blood pressure spikes, alongside medication when prescribed. Among non-pharmacological approaches, yoga has gained attention for its dual impact on the body and mind. Below we yoga asanas you can perform for regulate your blood pressure levels in winter.

Yoga asanas to regulate blood pressure in winter

1. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

2. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

3. Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

4. Viparita karani

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

5. Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

6. Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

Yoga is not a replacement for prescribed medication. Medical clearance and guidance from a trained yoga instructor are strongly recommended, particularly during winter when blood pressure fluctuations are more pronounced.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

