Heart: Perform These Yoga Asanas Daily To Reduce Heart Attack Risk

Regular practice of yoga helps lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and enhance blood circulation, all of which are crucial for heart health. Yoga also reduces stress and anxiety, which are major contributors to heart disease, by activating the parasympathetic nervous system and lowering cortisol levels. Additionally, certain yoga postures improve lung function, boost oxygen supply to the heart, and enhance overall flexibility and strength, reducing strain on the cardiovascular system. In this article, we share a list of yoga asanas you can perform to reduce heart attack risk.

Yoga asanas that can reduce heart attack risk

1. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

2. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

3. Trikonasana

Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface

Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward

The heels ought to be parallel to one another

Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat

You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso

Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times on each side

4. Utkatasana

As the name suggests, you are required to squat in this position

Squat as though you would sit in a chair

At this point, raise your arms and keep them straight positing towards the ceiling

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

5. Gomukhasana

Your left leg is first folded, and your ankle is placed close to your left hip.

Next, cross your right leg over your left leg such that both knees of the two legs are in contact.

Now place both of your hands behind your back, holding the left hand there with the right. Keep your spine straight while performing all of these actions.

For 30 to 60 seconds, maintain that posture.

After shifting into a new position, repeat the previous steps.

6. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

Regular practice of these asanas, along with pranayama (breathing exercises) can significantly enhance heart health and reduce the risk of heart attacks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.