Are You A Heart Failure Patient? Try These Yoga Asanas Today

Yoga can be highly beneficial for heart failure patients when practiced mindfully and under medical supervision. Yoga improves overall cardiovascular health by reducing stress, lowering blood pressure, and promoting better oxygenation and circulation. Gentle yoga postures, controlled breathing (pranayama), and meditation help strengthen the heart muscles gradually, improve heart rate variability, and reduce anxiety or depression associated with chronic illness. Over time, yoga can enhance the quality of life for heart failure patients by increasing energy levels, improving sleep, and promoting emotional resilience key aspects in managing long-term heart conditions. Keep reading as we share yoga asanas you can perform as a heart failure patient.

5 Yoga asanas for heart failure patients

1. Tadasana

Stand with your feet together, arms at your sides.

Distribute your weight evenly on both feet.

Inhale and raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other or touching.

Stretch your entire body upward, lifting through the chest and heart.

Hold the position for 20–30 seconds while breathing deeply.

Exhale and return to the starting position.

Repeat 2–3 times.

2. Vrikshasana

Stand tall with feet together and arms at your sides.

Shift your weight to your left foot.

Bend your right knee and place the sole of your right foot on your inner left thigh or calf (avoid the knee).

Bring your palms together at your chest or raise them overhead.

Focus on a point ahead to maintain balance.

Hold for 15–30 seconds, breathing steadily.

Slowly lower and switch legs.

Do 2 rounds per leg.

3. Bhujangasana

Lie face down with legs extended and tops of feet flat on the ground.

Place your palms under your shoulders, elbows close to your body.

Inhale and gently lift your chest off the ground, using back strength, not hands.

Keep your pelvis on the floor and shoulders relaxed.

Hold for 15–20 seconds, breathing slowly.

Exhale and lower down.

Repeat 2 times.

4. Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart on the floor.

Arms rest alongside your body, palms down.

Press into your feet and lift your hips slowly off the floor.

Keep your thighs and feet parallel and squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Hold the pose for 15–30 seconds while breathing deeply.

Exhale and gently lower your hips back down.

Do 2–3 rounds.

5. Sukhasana with Pranayama

Sit comfortably cross-legged on the floor or on a cushion.

Keep your spine straight and hands resting on your knees.

Close your eyes and take slow, deep breaths inhaling through the nose, expanding your chest and belly.

Exhale gently and fully.

Focus on your breath, and try to keep it steady and calm.

Continue for 5–10 minutes.

Practice daily.

Heart failure patients should consult their cardiologist or a certified yoga therapist before starting any yoga routine. All postures should be done gently, avoiding strain or discomfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.