The Heart-Healthy Benefits Of Yoga: Expert Shares Insights

Rooted in ancient Indian tradition, yoga unites physical postures, breath control, and meditation to nurture both body and mind, creating a pathway toward inner peace and strength. Its benefits beyond physical fitness have gained considerable attention for good.

While a cardio workout that revs up your heart rate help prevent or manage heart disease, calming yoga poses are good for the heart, too. By promoting relaxation, improving circulation, and reducing stress, regular practice of yoga can help support heart health. On International Yoga Day 2025, we explain how regular yoga practice can be an effective way to promote heart health.

"Yoga integrates physical postures, breath, and awareness to promote heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease. It reduces blood pressure by relaxing the nervous system and diminishing stress hormones. Routine practice relaxes stress and anxiety, enhances heart rate variability (HRV), and promotes physical activity that aids circulation and muscle tone," said Dr. Neerav Bansal, Director - Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at Max Hospital.

Additionally, yoga helps eliminate risk factors for heart disease, particularly those associated with unhealthy lifestyles and dietary patterns.

"Yoga also helps with weight control, reduces cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and facilitates improved sleep -all essential for a healthy heart. With consistent practice, yoga offers a natural, holistic approach to heart care. Always consult your doctor prior to practicing yoga, particularly with a pre-existing heart condition," Dr. Bansal added.

Stress is a major contributor to heart diseases, and yoga's emphasis on mindfulness and controlled breathing helps lower stress levels. It also assists in reducing blood pressure.

Certain yoga poses can be particularly beneficial for heart health:

1. Downward-facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

This pose stretches the entire body while calming the mind. It also helps improve circulation and may reduce anxiety.

2. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

This asana opens up the chest and encourages deep breathing, which can improve blood flow and strengthen the heart muscles.

3. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

From your back to your heart, cobra pose is highly beneficial for overall fitness and well-being. It opens the chest and lungs, promoting deeper breathing while stretching the upper body muscles.

4. Chair pose (Utkatasana)

This strengthens the legs and core, while also improving endurance and circulation.

"Yoga can help maintain heart health by lowering stress and inducing relaxation. It can supplement, but not replace, medical treatment," said Dr. Bansal.

For a healthy heart, it is essential to combine these yoga poses with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and other healthy lifestyle choices, such as quitting smoking. If you have a pre-existing heart condition, always consult your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise regimen.

(Dr Neerav Bansal, Director - Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.