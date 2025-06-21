Andhra Created 2 World Records In Yoga, Surya Namaskaram: Chief Minister

Describing the 11th International Yoga Day celebration as a grand success, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the state has achieved two Guinness Book of World Records.

Addressing media persons after performing Yoga along with prime Minister Narendra Modi, Niadu said 3.03 lakh people gathered here to perform the ancient practice, creating a world record for most people performing Yoga in a signle location. However, the exact number of participants will be announced by the Guinness World Records authorities.

He also said that about 22,000 tribal students simultaneously performed 108 Surya namaskar in 108 minutes in one location, thus creating another record.

"The 11th International Yoga Day was a grand success. We have created a history. This is a super hit," he said.

Naidu further said the state government expected about two crore registrations from across the state to perform Yoga today. However, the number shot up to 2.45 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in International Yoga Day celebrations here on Saturday at RK Beach, accompanied by N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)