Ram Gopal Varma Appears Before Police Over Morphed Images Of Chief Minister

Film director Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday appeared for questioning before Prakasam district police in connection with a case involving morphed images of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

A case was registered against the renowned film maker at Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district on November 11, 2024 for allegedly posting morphed photographs on Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and their family members on social media.

“We gave a questionnaire and asked him who morphed the images and under whose direction it was done,” Prakasam district superintendent of police (SP) AR Damodar told PTI.

He said Varma was quizzed about his reasons for humiliating Naidu, Kalyan, and others, and was also asked if he had any past disputes with them.

Asked about the delay in summoning Varma months after the case gained momentum in November 2024, Damodar explained that he will be called as per the requirement and there was no restriction on summoning him.

Meanwhile, a police official noted that Varma's questioning started around 11 am today and could last till 10 pm.

The case against Varma was based on a complaint from Ramalingam (45) from Maddipadu village under various sections.

The complainant alleged that social media posts by Varma reportedly undermined the standing of the CM, Deputy CM and their family members in the society and also hurt their personalities.