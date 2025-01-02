Yoga For Heart: Practice These Asanas Each Morning For Better Cholesterol Levels

Yoga can significantly boost heart health and help reduce cholesterol levels. Regular yoga practice improves blood circulation, lowers stress hormones, and enhances overall cardiovascular function. Certain yoga asanas specifically stimulate the liver, aid in fat metabolism, and improve lipid profiles by lowering LDL (bad cholesterol) and increasing HDL (good cholesterol). Morning yoga is particularly effective as it kickstarts metabolism and sets a healthy tone for the day. Combining these asanas with a heart-friendly diet can amplify the cholesterol-reducing benefits. Read on as we share a list of yoga asanas you can practice each morning to reduce bad cholesterol levels.

Asanas to be performed each morning for better cholesterol levels:

It stimulates the heart, improves blood circulation, and enhances lipid metabolism. This sequence includes 12 poses performed in a flow. Start with a standing prayer pose, move to a forward bend, plank, and cobra, then back to standing. Repeat 6–12 times.

This activates the liver to process cholesterol more efficiently and improves heart function. Lie on your stomach, place palms under your shoulders, and lift your chest while keeping your elbows slightly bent.

This strengthens the abdomen and stimulates the liver and pancreas for better fat metabolism. Lie on your stomach, hold your ankles, and lift your chest and thighs off the ground, forming a bow shape.

It opens the chest, improves heart health, and balances hormones linked to fat storage. Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips while keeping your feet and shoulders grounded.

It enhances digestion and reduces belly fat, contributing to better cholesterol levels. Sit with your legs extended, reach forward to touch your feet, and hold the position while breathing deeply.

This improves liver and digestive function, aiding in cholesterol breakdown. Sit with one leg bent over the other, twist your torso towards the opposite side, and hold for a few breaths.

This improves posture and circulation, which supports heart health. Stand straight with feet together, stretch your arms upward, and lift your heels off the ground.

It stimulates the abdominal organs, aiding in fat breakdown and metabolism. Stand with legs apart, extend one arm down to touch your foot, and stretch the other arm upward.

This opens the hips and improves blood flow, reducing stress and inflammation. Sit with one leg bent forward and the other extended back, lean forward, and rest your torso on the bent leg.

This lowers stress, which reduces the secretion of cholesterol-raising hormones. Lie flat on your back, relax every muscle, and focus on your breath for 5–10 minutes.

Performing these asanas daily can enhance your overall heart health and help manage cholesterol levels naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.