Heart: 6 Yoga Poses To Practice Daily For Better Heart Health

Vrikshasana also known as the tree pose can boost your heart health

Yoga is an age-old discipline that entails holding and alternating between various postures or poses. Yoga emphasises on developing flexibility and strength and also uses breathing techniques and meditation to assist better health.

Through improved blood flow and circulation, yoga also enhances heart health. It can help lower risk of hypertension, stroke, and heart disease. Regular yoga can help lower your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose levels, and heart rate. Read on as we share specific yoga poses that might help improve your cardiovascular health.

6 Yoga asanas that will improve your heart health:

1. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

2. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

3. Utkatasana

For this pose you are required to perform a squat this position

Squat as though you would sit in a chair

At this point, raise your arms and keep them straight positing towards the ceiling

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

4. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands toward the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

5. Adho Mukho Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

6. Trikonasana

Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface

Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward

The heels ought to be parallel to one another

Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat

You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso

Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side

Incorporating these yoga poses to your workout routine will help improve the health of your heart and also promote better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.