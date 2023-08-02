Heart: 6 Yoga Poses To Practice Daily For Better Heart Health

Yoga is an age-old discipline that entails holding and alternating between various postures or poses. Yoga emphasises on developing flexibility and strength and also uses breathing techniques and meditation to assist better health.
Through improved blood flow and circulation, yoga also enhances heart health. It can help lower risk of hypertension, stroke, and heart disease. Regular yoga can help lower your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood glucose levels, and heart rate. Read on as we share specific yoga poses that might help improve your cardiovascular health.
6 Yoga asanas that will improve your heart health:
1. Vrikshasana
- Stand straight
- Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling
- Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh
- You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh
- Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
2. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
3. Utkatasana
- For this pose you are required to perform a squat this position
- Squat as though you would sit in a chair
- At this point, raise your arms and keep them straight positing towards the ceiling
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum
4. Tadasana
- Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders
- Lift your hands toward the ceiling
- Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible
- At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling
- You are encouraged to look upwards
- Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times
5. Adho Mukho Svanasana
- Lay flat on the ground facing the floor
- Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body
- Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)
- On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet
- Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms
- Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)
- Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least
6. Trikonasana
- Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface
- Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward
- The heels ought to be parallel to one another
- Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat
- You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso
- Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side
Incorporating these yoga poses to your workout routine will help improve the health of your heart and also promote better overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.