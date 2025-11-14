This Is What Happens To Your Gut When You Drink Soda

Your gut is one of the most important parts of the body. It helps digest food, absorb nutrients and performs several other functions. Your gut also has a host of beneficial microbes, which forms your gut microbiome. A healthy gut microbiome benefits your health in different ways, from better digestion to improved immunity and more. However, there are several daily habits that can affect your gut microbiome, one of them is drinking soda no matter which colour, flavour or brand name you have it in.

Soda is usually made of carbonated water, a sweetener, and flavourings, along with acids, colourings and preservatives. Most people consider soda to be beneficial for the digestive system, however, that is far from reality. Drinking soda can affect your gut health in multiple ways, many of which can negatively impact your digestive health.

How Soda Affects Your Gut Health

Read on to know what happens to your gut when you drink soda.

Disruption of Gut Microbiome

Soda, especially sugary and artificially sweetened types, can alter the balance of your gut microbiota. These drinks reduce the diversity of good bacteria and increase harmful bacteria and yeast. This leads to gut inflammation and impaired gut function. The gut microbiome plays a crucial role in digestion, immunity, and even mood regulation. Hence, when the gut microbiome gets disrupted, it can have side effects on your health.

Gastric Irritation and Acid Reflux

The carbonation in soda produces carbonic acid, which can irritate the stomach lining, especially in people with pre-existing conditions like gastritis, ulcers, or acid reflux. Drinking soda can cause discomfort, bloating, and worsen acid reflux symptoms by increasing stomach acidity and gas production, thereby, affecting normal digestion.

Gut Inflammation

Both sugar and artificial additives in soda help in the growth of harmful bacteria that cause inflammation in the gut. Chronic gut inflammation can weaken the gut lining and lead to conditions like leaky gut syndrome, where harmful substances leak into the bloodstream, causing further inflammation in the body and potentially impacting immune function.

Impact on Blood Sugar and Insulin

Sodas can cause rapid spikes in blood glucose levels, which can trigger insulin production. This can lead to insulin resistance, a symptom of metabolic syndrome that impacts how the gut processes nutrients. Insulin resistance is linked to type 2 diabetes and can lead to gut health problems.

Bloating and Gastrointestinal Discomfort

The carbon dioxide gas in soda creates bubbles that expand in the stomach, causing bloating and a feeling of fullness. For many people, especially those with digestive problems, this can lead to increased gas, stomach cramps and nausea. Artificial sweeteners in diet sodas may also lead to an upset stomach, including bloating and diarrhoea.

Increased Sugar Cravings and Weight Gain

The high fructose in regular soda does not give you a feeling of fullness, so drinking soda often adds extra calories without reducing hunger. This can lead to overeating and weight gain, which further impacts gut health by causing fat retention and altering gut bacteria. An imbalanced gut microbiome caused due to soda consumption can also increase cravings for more sugary foods and drinks.

Weakened Immune System

A major part of the immune system resides in the gut. When your gut microbiome gets damaged, it causes inflammation, thereby, weakening your immune system. This makes you more prone to illnesses and can also affect your recovery from infections or gut problems.

Consuming soda frequently disrupts your gut environment. This causes inflammation, digestive discomfort, and metabolic problems, among others. Limiting or avoiding soda and choosing other healthier alternatives like water, herbal teas, or natural fruit juices can help improve gut health and overall health and well-being.

Also Read: Is Diet Soda A Healthy Choice? Potential Side Effects You Must Know

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.