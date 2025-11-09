Nutritionist Explains Why You Shouldn't Drink Soda Post-Meal For Better Digestion

Have a habit of drinking soda (especially cold drinks) after meals for better digestion? Stop it there. Nutritionist Suman Agarwal reveals in an Instagram post why it's better to skip soda for gut health and stomach lining. She shares a video discussing the common habit of indulging in carbonated, usually sweet and flavoured soft drinks, and the side effects associated with them. “Soda might feel refreshing, but it's not as good as you think, especially for men who often drink it before or after meals. It can disrupt digestion, cause bloating, and mess with your gut health,” she writes in the caption of her video.

Here's why it's better to skip soda:

According to the nutritionist, this type of nonalcoholic beverage has the potential to disturb the digestive system of the body. She says, “Indian men should stop drinking soda for their digestive issues. Cramps, gas, acidity, the first thing that comes to your mind is to drink soda. Many have this habit of having soda along with their meal or after their meal.”

She continues, “Soda may seem a quick fix for their upset stomach, but actually, it disturbs their digestive system. So the carbonation and artificial additives present in soda can cause acidity and bloating.”

“Secondly, soda is not just bad for your stomach. They also disrupt your gut microbiome, promoting the growth of harmful bacteria and yeast, and this increases the inflammation in your gut,” Suman adds.

Better Alternatives For Soda

So what is the solution? Instead of the carbonated, sweet drink, the nutritionist elaborates on the better alternatives. These are:

Ajwain: She shares, “It has thymol, which increases the production of gastric juices and reduces gluten.”

How To Use: As per Sumar, you can have half a teaspoon, chew it, and gulp it down with some warm water.

Ginger: Suman believes this is another powerful digestive aid known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Also, it can soothe the stomach lining.

How To Use: “You can take the nice ginger tea,” states the nutritionist. To make the ginger tea -

Take one teaspoon of ginger and add it to the boiling water

Boil it for a few minutes

Switch off the gas, then add a few drops of lime and a teaspoon of honey.

That's it, the anti-inflammatory drink is ready to savour.

She mentions, “You can also add a pinch of turmeric to make your anti-inflammatory concoction much better.”

Watch the video here:

“These are much better alternatives for digestion than soda,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.