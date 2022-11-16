Acid Reflux: Beware Of These 7 Heartburn Triggers

Acid reflux: Drinks high in caffeine can trigger heartburn

When a portion of the stomach's acid spills into the oesophagus, it is known as acid reflux. When someone has acid reflux, they have heartburn, which is a burning sensation. Hydrochloric acid, a potent acid found in the stomach, aids in the breakdown of food and serves as a defence against pathogens like bacteria.

While the oesophagus is not covered, the stomach's lining has been carefully modified to shield it from the stomach's powerful acid. The gastroesophageal sphincter, a muscular ring, often serves as a valve to keep food from coming back up into the oesophagus while allowing it to enter the stomach.

When this valve malfunctions, stomach acid flows backward into the oesophagus. Reflux of acid is this. As the acid builds, a person will experience a burning feeling in their oesophagus. This is indigestion. Certain foods can also trigger heartburn. Read on to find out some of the most common triggers for acid reflux.

Acid reflux: Avoid these 7 foods and drinks that can cause heartburn

1. Spicy foods

Heartburn can be caused by pepper, certain cuisines, chilli, and other foods that are highly spiced. Avoiding heartburn doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing proposition. Avoid spicy meals if it causes you heartburn. Then, gradually reintroduce milder variations of your preferred options.

2. Fatty foods

People must avoid fatty foods for a variety of reasons, including acid reflux. As fat has been demonstrated to soothe your lower esophageal sphincter (LES), the muscle which forms a barrier between your oesophagus and stomach, foods with high-fat content can make acid reflux symptoms worse. Furthermore, eating foods high in fat may trigger the body to release the hormone cholecystokinin, which also relaxes the LES.

3. Caffeine

Caffeine-containing foods and drinks include coffee, soda, tea, iced tea, and all others. No, you shouldn't avoid coffee if you suffer from heartburn. It involves consuming fewer calories and paying close attention to serving sizes. You probably won't have any issues drinking a cup of coffee every morning if you suffer from heartburn. Heartburn is a result, nevertheless, if you drink copious amounts of coffee throughout the day.

4. Peppermint

Although many individuals mistakenly believe that peppermint soothes the stomach, it actually causes heartburn when consumed. Skip the mints after dinner, especially if it was a filling meal. As peppermint soothes the sphincter muscle that lies between the stomach and oesophagus, it may increase your risk of experiencing heartburn. This makes it possible for stomach acids to reflux into the oesophagus.

5. Chocolate

Serotonin is released as a result of eating chocolate, which makes individuals happy. Serotonin not only makes you feel joyful but also relaxes your lower esophageal sphincter. Which as discussed before, can increase one's chances of getting heartburn.

6. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks expand the stomach. Furthermore, a swollen stomach puts more strain on the esophageal sphincter and encourages reflux. It could be a good idea to avoid soda as well as other carbonated beverages if you suffer from heartburn.

7. Alcohol

Heartburn can be spurred by drinking wine, beer, or your favourite cocktail, especially after a substantial meal. It might not be a big problem to simply have a glass of red wine. However, if you additionally eat spaghetti with tomato sauce and drink orange juice on an empty stomach in the morning, there may be an issue. Alcohol, like peppermint, relaxes the sphincter and gives acid-free rein.

8. Certain foods are different for everyone

Garlic or onions might make some people with heartburn feel worse. Everything is absolutely unique. Keep a meal journal to help you identify the items that give you heartburn and work on compiling a list of safe foods to help you avoid it. Foods on the heartburn food list that are safe to eat include grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, toast, and cottage cheese.

Make sure to avoid these foods as much as possible if you often experience heartburn.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.