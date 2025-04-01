Sick Of Heartburn? These Home Remedies Can Help Right Away

Heartburn is a burning sensation in the chest, usually caused by acid reflux, where stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus. This often happens after eating spicy, fatty, or acidic foods, lying down too soon after meals, or due to underlying conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). While medications like antacids can provide relief, home remedies are effective natural solutions that help neutralise stomach acid, improve digestion, and prevent acid reflux. Keep reading as we share a list of home remedies you can try to relieve heartburn.

Home remedies to cure heartburn right away

1. Drink aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the oesophagus and reduce acid irritation. It also aids digestion and prevents acid reflux from worsening. Drinking half a cup of pure aloe vera juice before meals can provide quick relief from heartburn.

2. Consume baking soda solution

Baking soda is a natural antacid that helps neutralise stomach acid. Mixing half a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and drinking it can provide immediate relief from heartburn. However, it should be used in moderation to avoid disrupting the body's pH balance.

3. Chew sugar-free gum

Chewing sugar-free gum stimulates saliva production, which helps neutralise acid in the oesophagus and wash it back down into the stomach. This reduces irritation and prevents further acid reflux. Chewing gum for about 30 minutes after meals can be highly effective.

4. Drink cold milk

Cold milk acts as a natural acid neutraliser due to its calcium content. It helps coat the stomach lining, reducing irritation from acid reflux. A small glass of plain cold milk (without added sugar or flavours) can provide instant relief from heartburn.

5. Use apple cider vinegar

Although acidic in nature, apple cider vinegar helps balance stomach acid levels, preventing excess acid production that leads to heartburn. Mixing one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water and drinking it before meals can help prevent acid reflux.

6. Eat a banana or an apple

Bananas contain natural antacids that help counteract stomach acid, while apples have pectin, which aids digestion. Eating a ripe banana or an apple before bed can prevent nighttime heartburn and soothe acid reflux symptoms.

7. Ginger tea for soothing relief

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and digestive properties that help calm the stomach and reduce acid reflux. Drinking ginger tea made by boiling fresh ginger slices in water can help ease heartburn and improve digestion.

8. Drink coconut water

Coconut water is alkaline and helps neutralise stomach acid, reducing the burning sensation of heartburn. It also aids digestion and keeps the stomach lining protected. Drinking a glass of fresh coconut water twice a day can provide long-lasting relief.

9. Try fennel seeds

Fennel seeds contain compounds that improve digestion and prevent acid reflux. Chewing a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals or drinking fennel tea can soothe the stomach and prevent heartburn.

These home remedies provide natural and effective relief from heartburn while also promoting better digestion. Making small dietary and lifestyle changes, along with using these remedies, can help prevent acid reflux and keep heartburn under control.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.