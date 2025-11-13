World Diabetes Day 2025: Desi Foods For Better Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is one of the most common metabolic diseases. To draw attention to the issue, IDF also known as International Diabetes Federation continues to lead World Diabetes Day on November 14th every year. International Diabetes Federation predicts that by 2050, 1 in 8 adults will be living with diabetes. This makes the need for immediate action more dire than ever. Fortunately, making healthy lifestyle choices can help reduce high blood sugar levels and can also help in management of diabetes.

One factor that continues to be integral to diabetes prevention as well as management is diet. Dietary changes can help you keep your blood sugar levels in control. While Ayurveda promotes the benefits of local ingredients in boosting health, modern science also recognises these benefits on our heart health. Keep reading as we share some desi foods you can add to your daily diet to better manage your blood sugar levels.

Desi foods that can help manage high blood sugar levels

1. Bajra

Bajra is one of the most readily available whole grain in India. It is rich in fibre and can help stabilise blood sugar levels, studies show. Eating foods rich in fibre and whole grains can also help maintain fullness and satiety.

2. Garlic

Garlic is an integral part of many kitchens in India. Using it in cooking preparations can help improve the glycemic index of various foods, evidence shows. This in return reduces fasting and postprandial blood sugar levels. Garlic contains micronutrients that can help manage blood sugar levels and also improve metabolism.

3. Legumes and lentils

Lentils or more popularly known as dal is a great source of protein, especially for vegetarians. Lentils and legumes provide you with protein without the extra cholesterol and saturated fats that are often found in animal sources. Plant-based protein sources like lentils and legumes are encouraged by many reviews.

4. Leafy greens

Various leafy green vegetables are native to India and abundant in variety of macro and micronutrients. Studies show, leafy greens provide energy, manage blood sugar levels while being low calorie. They have a lower carbohydrate content which helps reduce recurrence of sudden blood sugar level spikes.

5. Milk

Dairy milk is an important part of Indian diets and is often encouraged by mothers for their kids. Consuming it in moderation can help control your blood sugar levels. Incorporating other milk products such as paneer, curd, buttermilk, etc. can further improve your blood sugar levels as well as overall heart health, many studies have concluded.

6. Almonds

Almonds and many other nuts native to India can do wonders for your heart health when consumed in moderation. According to studies, consuming a few nuts post meal can help decrease the blood sugar levels and insulin which may have risen due to the meal you consumed. Many Indian nuts can also help in prevention of diabetes.

7. Cinnamon

Along with garlic, cinnamon is another common ingredient in Indian households. Cinnamon has shown to reduce risk of diabetes as a whole. Cinnamon helps signal the insulin receptors which help them release insulin in the body. It can also reduce sudden spikes in blood sugar after meals.

Add these heart-friendly foods to your diet to ensure better blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

