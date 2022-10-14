Diabetes Diet: Know What To Eat And Avoid To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes diet: Swap cereals or granola with eggs if you are a diabetic

Highlights A healthy diet can help maintain your blood sugar levels

Choose fresh breakfast options over packed, ready-to-eat ones

Diabetics can choose nuts for snacking, says nutritionist

Diabetes is one of the rampant health issues today that affects millions across the globe. The chronic disease has a high prevalence in India and is characterized by elevated blood sugar levels that can damage vital organs of the body. Diabetics need to maintain healthy blood sugar levels to avoid complications associated with the disease. Diet is one of the most important factors that affect blood glucose levels of an individual. However, there is always some confusion over what to eat and what not to.

Diabetes Diet: What to eat and avoid, expert explains

The food which may be totally harmless or instead nutritious for an individual can be detrimental to the health of those with diabetes. Hence, to help you pick the right food and avoid the wrong one, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has listed down some simple hacks in her latest Instagram reel so that you manage your diabetes effectively.

1. Skip poha for breakfast and choose moong dal

While having poha in breakfast is common for most of us, the nutritionist advises diabetic people to avoid it, given its high carbohydrate content. Instead, one can have a moong dal cheela or replace the potato in poha with some peas.

2. Choose the right grain

Wheat chapatis too are high in carbs and the nutritionist suggests swapping them with jowar, which is a healthier option. In addition, she warns diabetic people against consuming ragi as its Glycemic index (GI) is high.

3. Ditch ready-to-eat breakfast options

When it comes to breakfast, one can go for some eggs and ditch the cereals or granola.

4. Eat nuts

Fruits may be sweet and tangy some of them are also high in carbs that can raise your blood sugar level. Try opting for some nuts which will offer you the right combination of healthy fats, carbs, and proteins.

5. Snack wisely

People with diabetes should avoid having biscuits and oat bars. If you feel like munching some snacks, then pick some protein snacks from the store.

6. Chewing gum and candies should not be on your list

Flavoured chewing gums and candies are often loaded with artificial sweeteners and can upset your gut. They should be replaced with natural sugars like monk fruit and Erythritol. According to the nutritionist, “microbiome affects inflammation and in turn affects our sugar levels or our bodies capacity to handle blood sugars”.