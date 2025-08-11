Guava Leaves For Diabetes Management: Here's How These Leaves Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes is a chronic condition in which your body is unable to effectively produce and use insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. If left untreated, elevated levels of glucose in the blood can increase the risk of serious health conditions, including heart disease, kidney damage, nerve issues, and vision problems. Proper management of diabetes is crucial because it helps prevent these complications and promotes overall health.

Eating right is one of the effective ways to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. However, understanding diabetes diet is easier said than done. It is important to understand the impact of foods and drinks consumed on your blood sugars and formulate a diet plan that aligns with your medications. Over the past few years, several foods and drinks have gained attention for their potential benefits in lowering and maintaining healthy blood sugars. Guava leaves are one of these remedies that can help manage diabetes. Keep reading to know how.

How guava leaves help manage diabetes

Guava leaves are thought to contain compounds that may help regulate blood sugar levels.

Some studies suggest that guava leaf extracts may help prevent spikes in blood sugar and improve symptoms in people with type-2 diabetes.

A 2010 study published in the Nutrition and Metabolism journal with evidence from clinical trials and animal studies suggests that guava leaf tea may help improve insulin resistance and lower blood sugar levels.

Guava leaf extracts help to moderate glucose absorption after a person eats a meal. This contributes to stable blood sugar levels post-meals.

How to use guava leaves for diabetes

They can be used to make tea, which is a common way to incorporate them into the diet. To prepare guava leaf tea, you can take a handful of fresh guava leaves, steep them in boiling water for about 10 to 15 minutes, and then enjoy the tea either warm or cold.

Studies have also mentioned that drinking guava tea is a usual practice in Japan, which can be highly beneficial for pre-diabetics and diabetics.

However, it's important to use guava leaves safely. While they may provide management support for diabetes, they should not replace prescribed medications or a comprehensive management plan. It's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before adding these leaves to your diet.

While guava leaves can promote healthy blood sugars, the importance of healthy eating, regular physical activity, monitoring blood sugar levels, and medication cannot be overlooked. A combination of all is necessary to manage diabetes effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.