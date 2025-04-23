Fitness Coach Shares Insight On Mango Consumption For Diabetic Patients

Do you have diabetes and tend to avoid some of your favourite fruits due to the fear of spiking sugar levels? Many people share the same dilemma, which keeps them from enjoying their favourite fruits, particularly mangoes. While the king of fruit is thought to be a healthy food option due to its remarkable nutritional profile, they are extremely high in natural sugar, which is bad for those with diabetes. However, a piece a day will not worsen your condition, according to the fitness coach, Luke Coutinho.

In a video shared on Instagram, Luke says, "Are you diabetic, Insulin resistant and scared to eat a mango? Well, of course, if you have poor control and you're overdoing it on mangoes, you're eating it late at night, it's not a good thing for you. If you're diabetic and your blood sugar levels are fluctuating, how can you still enjoy this fruit?"

Luke explains that mango contains something called mangiferin that has an anti-diabetic effect when consumed the right way. You can pair it with nuts, seeds and yogurt. And that's how you can prevent a spike in your blood sugar levels. He adds, "It's always about the portion, the quantity and the timing of the food that you eat. So if it suits you, do it. Even if you're diabetic, you can afford to have one. If that's spiking, maybe half, but something's better than nothing. Be educated, not influenced."

The side note read, "Be educated , not influenced. if mangoes don't suit your diabetes or fatty liver don't have it .. but remember it's your lifestyle that needs the most change."

Diabetics can safely eat mangoes by maintaining portion control and following correct meal timings.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.